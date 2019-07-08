Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Northeast Investment Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $578,225; As Sap Se (SAP) Share Price Rose, Martin Investment Management Lifted by $2.23 Million Its Stake

Martin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 28.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc bought 19,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,642 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.12M, up from 68,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $138.15. About 99,229 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 9.53% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 07/03/2018 – More Chinese Businesses Choose SAP to Optimize Digital HR Strategies; 10/04/2018 – Digital Procurement Takes Flight; 16/04/2018 – German software giant SAP predicts new business in Middle East – and credits Saudi Arabia; 15/05/2018 – Corra Attracts Top SAP Hybris Talent; 13/04/2018 – SAP BOARD EXTENDS CONTRACT OF EXEC BOARD MEMBER STEFAN RIES; 08/03/2018 – SAP Says it Made Payments to Gupta-Associated Companies in South Africa; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Sap’s New Notes; Outlook Stable; 21/03/2018 – ACANDO ACANb.ST – EXTENDS PARTNERSHIP WITH SAP; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 18/04/2018 – Navigator Business Solutions Releases Turnkey SAP Cloud ERP Solutions for Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Indus

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 5,725 shares as the company's stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 211,967 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.46M, up from 206,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $367.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $113.3. About 1.02M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Odey Asset Management Ltd holds 0.16% or 19,440 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Harris Assocs Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Summit Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 2,251 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Litman Gregory Asset Management Lc has invested 0.03% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Parsons Mngmt Inc Ri owns 145,861 shares or 1.62% of their US portfolio. Cacti Asset Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.13% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 1.49% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2.31M shares. 39,643 are held by Investment Management Of Virginia. 14,787 are held by Mader And Shannon Wealth. Tuttle Tactical invested in 0.09% or 4,447 shares. Loews Corporation invested in 0.15% or 170,193 shares. Moreover, Hedeker Wealth Ltd Co has 3.06% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt holds 247,355 shares or 1.89% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cutter Brokerage has 0.31% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability invested in 69,429 shares or 0.23% of the stock.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. The insider Petno Douglas B sold $1.22 million. BACON ASHLEY had sold 5,831 shares worth $599,304. Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of stock or 3,022 shares. Shares for $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S. 18,679 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $1.96M were sold by Scher Peter. $1.40M worth of stock was sold by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 591 shares to 34,460 shares, valued at $61.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 556 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,184 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V).