Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Bank Hapoalim Bm Has Lifted Its Holding by $509,646; As Rockwell Automation (ROK) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Westpac Banking Cut Its Position by $47.55 Million

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 0.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 271 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 41,119 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.21B, down from 41,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $153.8. About 1.11M shares traded or 16.50% up from the average. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – CONTROL PRODUCTS & SOLUTIONS QUARTERLY SALES WERE $882.8 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 5.7 PERCENT COMPARED TO $835.3 MLN; 10/05/2018 – VP Schmitt Gifts 275 Of Rockwell Automation Inc; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $6.7 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Adj EPS $1.89; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – ” GLOBAL MANUFACTURING ENVIRONMENT REMAINS FAVORABLE AND MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS ARE POSITIVE”; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 22/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Rockwell Automation AOPs for Its Line of Optical Temperature Pyrometers; 08/03/2018 Norman Rockwell’s Vision of F.D.R.’s Four Freedoms; 29/05/2018 – ROCKWELL TO START FIRST RESORT DEVELOPMENT IN CEBU PROVINCE; 17/04/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT EQUITY HOLDER 2.11 BLN PESOS VS 1.82 BLN PESOS

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 31.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm bought 5,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 20,985 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 15,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 10.78M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $385 FROM $328; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Exits Delta Electronics, Cuts Weg; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION PRESENTATION AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 21/03/2018 – INNOGY SE IGY.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 36.76 EUROS FROM 33 EUROS; 08/05/2018 – PENUMBRA INC PEN.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $105; 05/04/2018 – Finance Uncovered: EXCLUSIVE: JP Morgan reveals UK cops gave go-ahead to transfer $875m to convicted money launderer:; 13/04/2018 – On Friday, a number of U.S. banks are due to report their latest earnings, including Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo; 15/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Frenkel on Trade Tensions, Fed Policy (Video)

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 6.16% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.11 per share. ROK’s profit will be $262.10M for 17.17 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual EPS reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) by 13,130 shares to 127,307 shares, valued at $8.59 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 5,844 shares in the quarter, for a total of 242,236 shares, and has risen its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 0.02% or 22,866 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Gp invested in 0.04% or 28,527 shares. Prudential Financial holds 0.03% or 114,625 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Fund holds 0.09% or 2,377 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Co stated it has 0.25% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Washington holds 0.42% or 2,100 shares in its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Sei Investments Co holds 0.04% or 73,833 shares in its portfolio. Crossvault Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 32,698 shares stake. First Republic Invest Mngmt, California-based fund reported 40,951 shares. Bluestein R H Company reported 2,023 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md owns 310,579 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Riverbridge Ptnrs Limited Company holds 0.04% or 12,495 shares in its portfolio. Castleark Mgmt Limited Com invested in 2,810 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management stated it has 21,413 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. First Midwest Fincl Bank Tru Division reported 1.19% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Autus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.05% or 63,015 shares. Cove Street Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.89% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Stoneridge Inv Limited invested in 89,583 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia owns 1.86 million shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Fairfield Bush And invested in 3.68% or 109,629 shares. Evergreen Cap Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.21% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 30,931 were reported by Baldwin Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Putnam Limited Liability Company accumulated 8.02 million shares. Nexus Invest Mgmt holds 4.62% or 308,600 shares in its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Management reported 121,829 shares or 2.02% of all its holdings. Howard Management holds 2.21% or 154,642 shares in its portfolio. Arrowgrass Ptnrs (Us) Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Livingston Group Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) holds 20,671 shares.

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $416.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 4,943 shares to 129,323 shares, valued at $9.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (HEDJ) by 11,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,528 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of stock.