Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Value Rose While Hyman Charles D Raised Its Stake; As Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (PMO) Market Valuation Were Volatile, Shareholder Robinson Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $5.17 Million

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 14.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D bought 15,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 126,086 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.76M, up from 110,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.57B market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $109.64. About 6.51M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN 1Q EPS $2.37; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Aguzin Sees Optimistic Investors From Economic Point of View (Video); 06/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the 2018 J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon praises Trump’s deregulatory efforts in annual letter; 15/03/2018 – U.S. judge dismisses currency-rigging claims against big banks; 26/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst to Focus on Shareholder Value; 20/04/2018 – NATL BANK OF CANADA, JPM TEST QUORUM DEBT ISSUANCE APPLICATION; 04/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Signs Contract to Implement Black Knight’s LoanSphere Empower for Home Equity Originations; 04/04/2018 – FAMILY MEMBERS WERE SEEKING NO MORE THAN $90 MLN FROM JPMORGAN

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 47.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 430,558 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 480,908 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90 million, down from 911,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $458.61M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.31. About 66,923 shares traded or 0.55% up from the average. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Inc holds 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) or 2,702 shares. The North Carolina-based Carroll Financial Assocs has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Oppenheimer & Comm holds 0% or 13,300 shares in its portfolio. Stifel reported 46,593 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp owns 1 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Advisors Asset Incorporated accumulated 242,083 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Dakota Wealth holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 49,002 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co holds 0.11% or 1.23M shares. Lincoln Natl owns 107,999 shares. Us National Bank De invested 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Raymond James Services has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Merriman Wealth Management Limited Com has invested 0.03% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Karpus Incorporated reported 56,883 shares. Rivernorth Cap Management Lc reported 0.96% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO).

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Muni Credit Inc Fd (NZF) by 98,510 shares to 354,626 shares, valued at $5.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Float Rt Inc Tr (EFT) by 24,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,923 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Munivest Fund (MVF).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westchester Management Inc reported 85,053 shares or 3.68% of all its holdings. 2.11 million were reported by Santa Barbara Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Patten And Patten Tn holds 131,135 shares or 1.46% of its portfolio. Cincinnati Casualty, a Ohio-based fund reported 93,000 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Llc holds 2.45% or 773,328 shares in its portfolio. Hilltop Holding Inc holds 0.73% or 33,755 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Prtn holds 0.25% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 102,600 shares. Agf Investments Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2.08M shares. Clark Cap Mngmt Grp has invested 1.1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 11,813 were reported by Harvey. Heritage Investors Mngmt owns 252,353 shares for 1.52% of their portfolio. Birch Hill Investment Advsrs Limited Liability owns 111,118 shares. Missouri-based Duncker Streett & has invested 1.29% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Duff & Phelps Investment Mngmt owns 35,565 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Davis Selected Advisers invested in 7.95M shares.