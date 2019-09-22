Jpmorgan Chase & Company Has Trimmed Dollar Tree (DLTR) Holding by $142.23 Million; As Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stock Rose, Oakmont Has Lifted Holding by $8.41 Million

Oakmont Corp increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 36.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Corp bought 106,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 398,915 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.89M, up from 292,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Corp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $76.01. About 3.83 million shares traded or 35.00% up from the average. The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 74.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company sold 1.32M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 453,652 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.06 million, down from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $111.07. About 2.57M shares traded or 21.28% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. Earnings Call Telephone Number Correction; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 Sales $22.7B-$23.12B; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Total Indebtedness $5.73B as of Feb. 3; Credit Facility Availability $1.25B — Filing; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O FY SHR VIEW $5.90, REV VIEW $23.10 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Volume Surges More Than 20 Times 20 Day Average; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South Street Ltd Liability accumulated 3,500 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Orleans Capital Mgmt Corp La has invested 1.22% in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Bank Of America De has 0.07% invested in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 5.80 million shares. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 22,564 shares. Indiana-based Everence Incorporated has invested 0.25% in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Brown Advisory stated it has 0.01% in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Vermont-based Of Vermont has invested 0.01% in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 25,936 were reported by Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited. Principal Finance Grp reported 3.94M shares. Summit Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 14,850 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. 22,798 are owned by Rampart Mgmt Company Ltd Llc. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 318,853 shares. Hrt Limited Liability Corp owns 42,162 shares. Athena Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 15,416 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Clark Capital Group Inc accumulated 787,748 shares or 1.33% of the stock.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $511.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 113,655 shares to 142,317 shares, valued at $2.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meta Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH) by 28,239 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,487 shares, and has risen its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM).

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, down 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $262.65M for 25.02 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.65% EPS growth.