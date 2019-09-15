Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake; As Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Shares Rose, Shareholder Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Has Decreased Its Position

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd sold 44,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 1.10M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $120.57M, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $122.12. About 5.91 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir; 23/05/2018 – P&G – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AT/PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DEADLINE & ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 25, 2018

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management sold 950 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 38,814 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.34 billion, down from 39,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $384.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 15.28 million shares traded or 29.61% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES AUSTRALIA LTD. TO RATING ‘A+’; 15/03/2018 – Widely-followed JP Morgan analyst Kolanovic says new market highs are coming soon; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34; 28/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $130; 02/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE J.P. MORGAN MORTGAGE TRUST 2018-2; PRESALE; 24/05/2018 – SENIOR PLC SNR.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 365P FROM 335P; 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s US sales to match Walmart’s within three years, JP Morgan predicts; 19/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N – COMMITTING $4.5 BLN FOR REGIONAL HOME AND SMALL BUSINESS LENDING AND AFFORDABLE RENTAL HOUSING; 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Bond Market Finally Breaking Down, Says JPM’s Michele (Video)

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Argent Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Welch Group Ltd Company invested in 3.25% or 277,661 shares. Vestor Capital Ltd Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 29,777 shares. Commerce Bancorp holds 1.58% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 1.29M shares. Columbus Circle Investors owns 462,233 shares. The Kansas-based Kwmg Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Annex Advisory Ser Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3,264 shares. Bellecapital Int Ltd owns 6,415 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.77% stake. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability accumulated 0.58% or 650,091 shares. Barr E S & Company accumulated 30,299 shares. Calamos Ltd Liability Com invested in 943,961 shares. Gabalex Capital Mngmt Lc holds 1.14% or 40,000 shares in its portfolio. The Missouri-based Jones Fincl Companies Lllp has invested 0.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hennessy Advsr Inc reported 0.52% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.62 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95B and $16.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactng Adr (NYSE:TSM) by 10,779 shares to 198,412 shares, valued at $7.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Asml Holding Nv (NASDAQ:ASML) by 2,979 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,269 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 520,437 shares. Rockland Tru stated it has 21,092 shares. 222,249 were reported by Arvest Retail Bank Trust Division. Trexquant Investment LP accumulated 53,986 shares. Ntv Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0.64% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 19,951 shares. Beach Inv Mngmt Limited invested 3.07% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Telemus Limited Liability Company has 0.62% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 64,262 shares. Botty Invsts Lc has invested 0.02% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sit Invest Associate has invested 0.84% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ipswich Investment Mgmt owns 55,572 shares. Windward Cap Mgmt Ca holds 0.9% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 64,598 shares. Kentucky Retirement System holds 1.49% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 151,072 shares. Moreover, King Luther Capital Corp has 1.88% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Teewinot Capital Advisers Limited has invested 3.64% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Oberweis Asset Mgmt reported 0.1% stake.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 12.42 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management, which manages about $144.73 million and $122.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 1,500 shares to 94,800 shares, valued at $1.80 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.