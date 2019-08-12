Jpmorgan Chase & Company Has Lifted Holding in Accuray (ARAY) as Market Valuation Rose; As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Centurylink Investment Management Company Trimmed Its Position

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 3,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 34,878 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63M, down from 37,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $116. About 3.32 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Pledges More Change as Sales Start to Climb

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in Accuray Inc (ARAY) by 45.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 173,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% . The institutional investor held 553,195 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64M, up from 380,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Accuray Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $306.32 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.48. About 496,597 shares traded. Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) has risen 10.40% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ARAY News: 15/05/2018 – Accuray Unveils New Company Website Reflecting Industry-Leading Patient-First Cancer Treatment Innovation and Care; 09/05/2018 – Mercy Advances Cancer Care in Missouri with Multi-System, Multi-Hospital Agreement for Accuray Radiation Therapy Systems; 30/05/2018 – New Studies Show the Accuray TomoTherapy® System Provides Greater Precision, Excellent Clinical Outcomes in Patients Undergoin; 30/04/2018 – Accuray Sees 2018 Rev $395M-$400M; 22/05/2018 – Accuray CyberKnife® Customer Achieves Top Score in Multiple Brain Metastases TROG 2018 Treatment Plan Study; 28/03/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS IN INDIA TO BUY TWO ACCURAY RADIXACT® SYSTEMS; 28/03/2018 – ACCURAY INC – SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH APOLLO HOSPITALS GROUP IN CHENNAI AND NEW DELHI, INDIA, FOR ACQUISITION OF TWO RADIXACT SYSTEMS; 30/04/2018 – Accuray 3Q Rev $99.8M; 30/04/2018 – ACCURAY 3Q LOSS/SHR 10C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5.0C; 30/04/2018 – ACCURAY 3Q REV. $99.8M

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $489.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Ins Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UVE) by 153,671 shares to 165,669 shares, valued at $5.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manitowoc Co Inc by 43,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,018 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp (Prn).

