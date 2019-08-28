Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shares Rose While Schmidt P J Investment Management Has Raised Its Holding; As Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Stock Price Declined, Tobam Lifted Position by $1.01 Million

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc bought 4,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 37,347 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, up from 32,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $106.71. About 4.88 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/04/2018 – KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC KPTI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Russian investment trust working to comply with US sanctions; 19/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N – INCREASING LENDING TO CONSTRUCT AND MAINTAIN AFFORDABLE RENTAL HOUSING BY NEARLY 50 PERCENT TO $500 MLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 02/04/2018 – J. P. Morgan Chase’s best-known blockchain executive Amber Baldet will leave the bank to start her own venture; 09/05/2018 – Funko Announces Participation in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: US investment banks and regionals flourish in first quarter 2018 amid tax breaks, favorable seasonal performance; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Adjusted Overhead Ratio 56%; 09/03/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trump’s tariffs prompting some U.S. fund managers to look overseas; 20/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ANALYST JAMIE BAKER COMMENTS ON INCREASE IN REPORT; 02/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Tobam increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) by 45.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam bought 10,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 33,960 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, up from 23,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Pinnacle West Capital for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $94.28. About 239,540 shares traded. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 13.67% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 26/04/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Peaking Capacity; 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 18/04/2018 – Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – PNW SEES FY ONGOING EPS $4.35 TO $4.55, EST. $4.46; 15/03/2018 – Day & Zimmermann Awarded Maintenance Contract at Largest Power Production Plant in the U.S; 24/04/2018 – APS to Issue Resource RFPs; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Sees 2018 Consolidated Earned Return on Avg Common Equity Topping 9.5%; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Sees 2018 EPS $4.35-EPS $4.55; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE

Tobam, which manages about $5.57B and $1.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 9,477 shares to 8,842 shares, valued at $920,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 62,947 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,940 shares, and cut its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 36 investors sold PNW shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 94.09 million shares or 0.85% more from 93.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.1% or 17,261 shares. 27,000 were reported by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Blackrock Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 12.46 million shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.03% or 22,322 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Company accumulated 139,844 shares. 31,483 were reported by British Columbia Investment Corporation. Ironwood Counsel Lc has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Norinchukin Comml Bank The invested in 0.03% or 21,284 shares. Mackay Shields Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 60,390 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.21% or 346,000 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 990 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Corporation holds 6,102 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.01% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Howe Rusling has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW).

