Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shares Rose While Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Increased Holding by $585,800; As Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Endurant Capital Management LP Decreased Its Stake by $6.10 Million

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company's stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $367.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $113.19. About 1.67 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500.

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) by 77.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 358,641 shares as the company's stock rose 2.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,593 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, down from 461,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $368.46M market cap company. It closed at $13.84 lastly. It is down 16.84% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.41% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold OXFD shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.16 million shares or 1.65% more from 22.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 33,969 shares. Granahan Management Ma has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). American International Gru Inc holds 16,485 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 26,900 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 91,197 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Com has 0% invested in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 218 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alyeska Group Lp invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Fil reported 0.01% stake. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks owns 80,900 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Consonance Cap LP owns 2.61 million shares. Magnetar Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 65,685 shares. Endurant Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.7% or 102,593 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 1.28 million shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag stated it has 168,781 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Oxford Immunotec Global PLC 2018 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha" on May 01, 2018

Analysts await Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, up 80.00% or $0.20 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Oxford Immunotec Global PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% EPS growth.

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40 million and $252.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liquidia Technologies Inc by 196,190 shares to 235,329 shares, valued at $2.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 483,397 shares in the quarter, for a total of 716,124 shares, and has risen its stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $191,824 activity. 10,000 shares valued at $149,073 were sold by Wrighton-Smith Peter on Thursday, January 10.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $290.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 10,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $724,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd by 71,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,300 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. Another trade for 5,831 shares valued at $599,304 was made by BACON ASHLEY on Sunday, January 13. $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Friedman Stacey. Scher Peter had sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96 million. HOBSON MELLODY L bought 1,700 shares worth $194,242. CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of stock. On Tuesday, January 29 Petno Douglas B sold $1.22 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 11,659 shares.