Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Peak Asset Management Has Lifted Holding by $387,945; As Nike Class B (NKE) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder L & S Advisors Lowered by $2.99 Million Its Stake

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 5.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 3,495 shares as the company's stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 73,275 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.19M, up from 69,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 16.26M shares traded or 37.92% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 36.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc analyzed 36,045 shares as the company's stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 61,874 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.19M, down from 97,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $136.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $87.32. About 5.89 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44M and $757.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell (NYSE:HON) by 32,361 shares to 50,243 shares, valued at $8.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,317 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,414 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year's $0.67 per share. NKE's profit will be $1.11 billion for 30.75 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

