Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Shareholder Stonebridge Capital Advisors Decreased Holding by $406,149; As Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Shares Rose, Capital Innovations Upped Stake

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 116,208 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.99 million, down from 119,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $376.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 8.75 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 04/04/2018 – NO IMMEDIATE DETAILS ON JPMORGAN ACCORD IN TEXAS PROBATE CASE; 17/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SPEAKS AT INFRASTRUCTURE PANEL: LIVE; 07/03/2018 – ROSTELECOM RTKM.MM : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 59.50 ROUBLES FROM 52.50 ROUBLES; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan pushes ECB rate hike forecast to June 2019 after PMI fall; 27/03/2018 – ASR NEDERLAND NV ASRNL.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 34 EUROS FROM 31.80 EUROS; 18/05/2018 – UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG UNIQ.Vl : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 11.8 EUROS FROM 10 EUROS; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 14/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 14/05/2018 – PayPal Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Capital Innovations Llc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 23.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc bought 8,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 44,777 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72 million, up from 36,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $38.4. About 9.74M shares traded or 27.62% up from the average. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Capital Innovations Llc, which manages about $132.37M and $38.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (NYSE:X) by 70,900 shares to 15,840 shares, valued at $243,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica National Bank & Trust has invested 0.05% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Bridgewater Lp reported 605,537 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 3.61 million shares. The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). The Pennsylvania-based Valley Advisers Inc has invested 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.11% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Pettee reported 24,134 shares. Loews Corporation reported 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Next Fincl Grp reported 0.05% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Evergreen Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 92,021 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Intact Inv Management Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Prospector Prns holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 232,700 shares. First Allied Advisory Service holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 10,628 shares. Stack Financial Mngmt Inc accumulated 375,566 shares. Adirondack Com invested in 1,312 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10M and $562.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM) by 6,628 shares to 15,747 shares, valued at $2.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Bulletshares 2024 Corporate Bond Etf by 53,955 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2022 Corporate Bond Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howe & Rusling holds 2.17% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 112,357 shares. National Invest Inc Wi reported 17,648 shares. Conning stated it has 1.6% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 190,443 shares. Ent Financial Serv Corp holds 43,511 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Advisory Limited Liability reported 64,981 shares stake. Captrust Advsrs stated it has 188,608 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 7.14M shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Nichols And Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.24% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Andra Ap owns 0.09% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 29,000 shares. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 3,781 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants has invested 2.21% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cornerstone Capital, California-based fund reported 64,835 shares. First Personal Fincl Services owns 14,026 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0.31% or 1.12M shares.