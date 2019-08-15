Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position Held by Salzhauer Michael; As Msci (MSCI) Stock Price Rose, Contravisory Investment Management Lifted Position by $345,510

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 99.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 1,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 3,498 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $696,000, up from 1,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $221.44. About 124,981 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 03/05/2018 – MSCI Inc 1Q EPS $1.24; 19/04/2018 – SPDR MSCI Europe Consumer Staples UCITS ETF Goes Below 50-D-MA; 09/03/2018 – Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – MSCI SAYS IT IS CURRENTLY REVIEWING CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA EVENT, REGARDING FACEBOOK DATA PRIVACY ISSUE; 14/03/2018 – MSCI Launches 12 New China Indexes to Prepare Global Investors for Next Step of China A Inclusion Process; 03/05/2018 – MSCI REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY; 09/04/2018 – MSCI REPORTS SALE OF FEA TO ALLEGRO DEVELOPMENT; NO TERMS; 21/04/2018 – DJ MSCI Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSCI); 27/04/2018 – ComStage ETF MSCI World UCITS ETF Forms Golden Cross; 09/05/2018 – MSCI SAYS SECURITY DOESN’T MEET LIQUIDITY RULES FOR INCLUSION

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 42.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 38,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 129,514 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.11M, up from 90,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $105.1. About 5.58 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – ON MARCH 23, ENTERED INTO RESIGNATION & APPOINTMENT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., AS RESIGNING ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT; 16/05/2018 – JP Morgan chairman Jamie Dimon has called bitcoin a “fraud,” and Vanguard CEO Tim Buckley told CNBC in an interview: “You will never see a fund from Vanguard on bitcoin.”; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Russian investment trust working to comply with US sanctions; 28/03/2018 – TURKCELL PICKS BNP PARIBAS, HSBC, JP MORGAN FOR 10-YR BOND SALE; 14/05/2018 – JP Morgan submits application for majority-owned China securities business; 22/03/2018 – J. P. Morgan developed Quorum two years ago for clearing and settling derivatives and cross-border payments; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 15/03/2018 – Speakers from JPMorgan Chase, Progressive Insurance, Target and More Announced for OpenStack® Summit in May; 11/05/2018 – SWISS RE AG SRENH.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 120 FROM SFR 110

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49M and $257.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 18,342 shares to 4,136 shares, valued at $280,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 33,021 shares to 16,779 shares, valued at $708,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 36,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,005 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.