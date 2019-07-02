Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Stock Rose While Donaldson Capital Management Has Decreased by $5.40 Million Its Position; As Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) Shares Declined, Oberweis Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) by 18.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 6,984 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,878 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, down from 37,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $136.44. About 314,665 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 2.38% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adap; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q EPS 49c; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive lsolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adapters in 25W – 65W Output Power Range; 11/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Announces Analyst Day on June 7, 2018; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER SEES 2Q REV. $135M TO $141M, EST. $136.9M

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 15.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc sold 53,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 281,490 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.50 million, down from 334,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $113.81. About 9.22M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/03/2018 – JPMORGAN ECM EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR WU IS SAID TO BE LEAVING BANK; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presentation at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to be Webcast Live on May 15, 2018; 07/05/2018 – JPM’S ULRICH: DELEVERAGING, DERISKING TO CONTINUE IN CHINA; 28/03/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC XEL.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $46; 23/05/2018 – ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD ETO.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 376P FROM 367P; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan International Value Adds Akzo Nobel; 16/05/2018 – Web.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income Daily Inflows $45 Mln; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup, Wells Fargo and J.P. Morgan Chase all reported quarterly earnings and revenue that surpassed analyst expectations

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kamunting Street Cap Mngmt L P, Connecticut-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Hendley Inc has 70,047 shares for 3.63% of their portfolio. Cove Street Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.89% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Acadian Asset stated it has 1.14 million shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Focused Wealth Mngmt stated it has 7,238 shares. Kenmare Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,000 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Com Incorporated owns 0.33% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4,575 shares. Marietta Investment Prtn Limited Liability invested 0.13% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mechanics Bank Department has invested 0.87% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Whittier Of Nevada has invested 1.78% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Martin & Company Tn has 0.74% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lockheed Martin Invest Mngmt accumulated 113,200 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.08% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 81,513 shares. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Limited Liability Co reported 2,373 shares stake. Massachusetts-based Dakota Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.81% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.27B for 11.16 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. The insider Beer Lori A sold $1.40 million. Petno Douglas B sold $1.22 million worth of stock. Shares for $2.00M were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. Scher Peter sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96 million. 5,831 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $599,304 were sold by BACON ASHLEY.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55M and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 1,913 shares to 35,306 shares, valued at $6.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 18,044 shares in the quarter, for a total of 526,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.55 per share. MPWR’s profit will be $26.39 million for 56.85 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MPWR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 6.36% less from 42.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Rech invested in 0.04% or 50,542 shares. American Management Inc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Metropolitan Life Communication Ny accumulated 15,963 shares. Advisory Serv Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 316 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0% or 51,999 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 0.01% stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 9,896 shares. Envestnet Asset owns 70,532 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Lord Abbett & Llc has invested 0.09% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 20,996 shares. Rmb Capital Management Limited Com reported 37,747 shares. Barclays Plc has invested 0% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 14 sales for $38.09 million activity. The insider Hsing Michael sold $9.52M. 899 shares were sold by Blegen Theodore, worth $111,026 on Tuesday, January 22. Shares for $469,501 were sold by Xiao Deming. Tseng Saria had sold 21,694 shares worth $2.83M. 23,020 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) shares with value of $3.01 million were sold by Sciammas Maurice.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $498.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gds Holdings Ltd. Adr by 39,161 shares to 54,161 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 41,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX).