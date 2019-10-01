Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Deprince Race & Zollo Has Decreased Its Holding; As Mastercard (MA) Share Price Rose, Holder Winslow Evans & Crocker Lowered Position by $473,088

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 5,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 269,224 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.10M, down from 275,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $376.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $117.69. About 8.98M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 27/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD WYNN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $214 FROM $196; 24/05/2018 – HOLLYWOOD BOWL GROUP PLC BOWL.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 250P FROM 230P; 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Had Meetings With J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon, Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman; 13/03/2018 – DELEK US HOLDINGS INC DK.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $41; 06/03/2018 – JPMorgan Quants Develop Model for Socially Responsible Investing; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan mulls spin-off of blockchain project Quorum; 16/04/2018 – TURKEY TREASURY HIRES GOLDMAN, HSBC, JPMORGAN FOR 2028 $ BOND; 11/05/2018 – COM HEM HOLDING AB COMH.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SEK 155 FROM SEK 138; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN ANALYST JAMIE BAKER ISSUES NOTE ON US FARES; 23/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE FINANCIAL COMPANY LLC – SETTLEMENT & DELIVERY OF NOTES IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE ON MAY 2, 2018

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc sold 1,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 41,998 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.11 million, down from 43,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $271.57. About 2.82M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Rev $3.6B; 03/05/2018 – Mastercard blames cryptocurrencies for slight drop in first-quarter growth; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Net $1.5B; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.16 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal London Asset Management Limited has invested 1.99% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreno Evelyn V reported 75,730 shares. Brookmont Capital Management owns 45,933 shares for 3.09% of their portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Lc invested in 0.22% or 211,694 shares. Iron Limited reported 7,512 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Orrstown Fincl Inc owns 10,766 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Lc stated it has 8,523 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 1.15% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.37% or 26,934 shares. Partnervest Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.76% or 17,184 shares. Pension holds 1.28% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 3.42M shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss owns 0.6% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 25,483 shares. Cumberland Prns has invested 4.26% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Grisanti Cap Mngmt Llc holds 0.04% or 605 shares in its portfolio. Maple Mgmt reported 17,949 shares stake.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $3.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rlj Lodging Tr (NYSE:RLJ) by 184,701 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $20.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 105,863 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.63M shares, and has risen its stake in Greif Inc (NYSE:GEF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sheets Smith Wealth holds 7,692 shares. Asset Management has 0.35% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Gabelli Funds Lc owns 824,800 shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Communications has 18,125 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.1% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cap Va reported 35,491 shares stake. City Hldgs Company invested in 10,389 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Marietta Invest Lc has 30,264 shares. Perkins Coie Trust invested 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Nuveen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 9.18 million shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Company accumulated 3.10 million shares. Royal London Asset Ltd accumulated 0.88% or 353,327 shares. Brookstone Mgmt invested in 5,872 shares. Duncker Streett owns 3.17% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 53,390 shares. Alabama-based Oakworth Capital has invested 0.08% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60 million and $358.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange (FPE) by 30,386 shares to 35,532 shares, valued at $690,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 1,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,070 shares, and has risen its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603.