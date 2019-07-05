Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Value Rose While Washington Trust Bank Boosted Its Holding; As Lam Research (LRCX) Market Valuation Rose, Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Lowered Stake

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 74,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 994,861 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $178.09 billion, down from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $183.64. About 1.78M shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has declined 4.19% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Shipments $3.13 Billion; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP QTRLY SHIPMENTS OF $3.13 BLN AND REVENUE OF $2.89 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Declares Dividend of $1.10; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Adj EPS $4.79; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. $3.1B +/- $150M, EST. $2.94B; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $278 FROM $275; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q REV. $2.89B, EST. $2.86B

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 3.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank bought 3,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,460 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.98 million, up from 104,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $113.49. About 6.68M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/03/2018 – Fin Planning: JPMorgan to acquire more ETFs: News Scan; 20/04/2018 – Drug container firm Envirotainer up for sale; 08/05/2018 – Hovnanian Enterprises’ Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 03/04/2018 – GLOBAL JPMORGAN MARCH MANUFACTURING PMI AT 53.4 VS 54.1; 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ JPMorgan Chase & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JPM); 11/05/2018 – MOVES- JP Morgan, Majedie Asset, PineBridge Investments; 13/03/2018 – EQT PARTNERS IS SAID TO HAVE HIRED JPMORGAN FOR HTL-STREFA SALE; 11/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – TopBuild Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wingstop Inc by 1,904 shares to 22,692 shares, valued at $1.73 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR) by 30,235 shares in the quarter, for a total of 518,154 shares, and has risen its stake in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Cap invested in 2,377 shares. Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Co Limited has invested 0.12% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Moreover, Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 43,740 shares. Kistler reported 1,201 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Yorktown And Com Inc reported 0.61% stake. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1,565 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 42,963 were accumulated by Nomura Inc. Bb&T has invested 0.19% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). The Colorado-based Alps Advsr has invested 0.01% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Cibc World Markets stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Riverpark Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 2,866 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameritas Inv Partners owns 5,594 shares. Moreover, Mercer Advisers has 0.09% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 750 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Com Ltd holds 263,803 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.40 EPS, down 35.97% or $1.91 from last year’s $5.31 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $516.17 million for 13.50 P/E if the $3.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.70 actual EPS reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $659,176 activity. $304,560 worth of stock was sold by JENNINGS KEVIN on Wednesday, February 6.

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLF) by 133,220 shares to 17,415 shares, valued at $447,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (EFV) by 93,103 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 960 shares, and cut its stake in Ipath Etns/Usa (DJP).

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of stock. HOBSON MELLODY L had bought 18,000 shares worth $2.00M on Tuesday, April 16. $1.40M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Beer Lori A. Shares for $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 18,679 shares valued at $1.96M was made by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29. $599,304 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by BACON ASHLEY on Sunday, January 13.