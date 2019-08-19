Jpmorgan Chase & Company Increases Position in Quanta Svcs (PWR); As Koppers Holdings (KOP) Market Value Rose, Schneider Capital Management Has Boosted Holding

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 50,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The institutional investor held 488,951 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70 million, up from 438,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $587.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $28.4. About 1,346 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Annualized Run Rate of 40c-50c in 2019; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings Inc. Announces Retirement of Thomas D. Loadman, Senior Vice President, Railroad Products and Services; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – INCREASES 2018 FORECAST TO $1.9 BLN SALES & $240 MLN ADJUSTED EBITDA; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – KOPPERS EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $240 Million; 03/05/2018 – Koppers 1Q EPS 81c; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $210 Million; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS- AGREEMENT AMENDED TO ADD TERM LOAN COMPONENT IN AMOUNT OF $100 MLN WITH 10% ANNUAL AMORTIZATION AND A MANDATORY PREPAYMENT PROVISION; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Capex $60M-$70M

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 27.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 38,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The institutional investor held 181,744 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.86M, up from 142,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $33.54. About 102,847 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 09/03/2018 QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS FEB SALES DOWN 13.3 PCT Y/Y; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Rev $9.95B-$10.55B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.95; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q NET INCOME NT$3.6B, EST. NT$4.88B; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC – INCREASES 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.56, REV VIEW $10.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q OPER PROFIT NT$4.11B, EST. NT$5.23B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Quanta Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PWR); 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q EPS 24c; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 EPS $2.07-EPS $2.47

More notable recent Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Koppers Holdings (NYSE:KOP) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying – Investorplace.com” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To Koppers Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:KOP) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Excited About Koppers Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:KOP) 19% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hudson Global Inc (NASDAQ:HSON) by 516,453 shares to 299,138 shares, valued at $455,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Homestreet Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 40,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 564,777 shares, and cut its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.40 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Fin Bankshares & holds 0% or 85 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp invested in 0% or 78,897 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 0% or 599 shares in its portfolio. 4,639 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Int Grp Incorporated accumulated 0% or 15,180 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 7,942 shares or 0% of the stock. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity holds 0% or 16,550 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans accumulated 15,646 shares or 0% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Inc reported 11,780 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 0.01% or 7,700 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) or 36,407 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corp De invested in 0% or 176,038 shares. 25 are held by Whittier Tru.