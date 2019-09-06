Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Shares Rose While Csat Investment Advisory LP Increased Its Position; As Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Market Value Rose, Banbury Partners Has Cut by $5.47 Million Its Holding

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 49.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 7,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 22,105 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24M, up from 14,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $351.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $112.53. About 5.15M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/03/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES JPMORGAN’S TRUSCOTT AS MD IN UK INVESTMENT BANK; 15/05/2018 – CFA: JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 16/05/2018 – Despegar.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Bunge hires banks for Brazil IPO, but launch unlikely soon; 10/04/2018 – JPMORGAN INVESTS IN ACCESSFINTECH, NO TERMS; 15/05/2018 – Windstream Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Black Knight Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – If J.P. Morgan’s Alexa use rises, it should allow the bank’s employees to focus on more complex service requests from its clients; 05/04/2018 – Finance Uncovered: EXCLUSIVE: JP Morgan reveals UK cops gave go-ahead to transfer $875m to convicted money launderer:; 23/05/2018 – MOVES-JP Morgan names Mahir Zaimoglu head of M&A and sponsor advisory businesses in EMEA

Banbury Partners Llc decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 20.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc sold 62,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 249,821 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.78M, down from 312,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $98.05. About 808,889 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 03/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies, IT-Telecom Sign Contract Facilitating V2X (DSRC) Technology; 08/03/2018 – Keysight Advances Autonomous Driving Safety with High Frequency Automotive Radar Test Solution; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES: $350M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M; 04/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Next Generation Network Bypass Switch to Market; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 11/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, to Spotlight Solutions at RSA 2018 that Prove Network Visibility Delivers Better Network Security; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at OFC 2018; 29/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Millimeter Wave Innovation at IMS 2018; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74 million and $197.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 6,933 shares to 24,323 shares, valued at $2.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 25,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,966 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4.

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90 million and $345.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 11,295 shares to 109,448 shares, valued at $21.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.