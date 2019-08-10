Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position Raised by Hamel Associates Inc; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Declined, Btc Capital Management Lifted Its Holding by $346,110

Hamel Associates Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 37.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc bought 13,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 51,150 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.18 million, up from 37,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.74. About 9.74 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 04/05/2018 – Imax Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 27/03/2018 – RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC RMAX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $51; 21/03/2018 – JP Morgan’s CEO discusses the future of work; 21/05/2018 – SRC Energy Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS.L – BOARD CONTINUES TO TRACK DEVELOPMENTS IN REGION CLOSELY, WITH ASSISTANCE OF JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT’S INVESTMENT FUNCTIONS AND COMPLIANCE, AND COMPANY…; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Effective Income Tax Rate About 20%; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ESTATE ACCORD INVOLVES SOME, NOT ALL FAMILY MEMBERS; 24/05/2018 – FLSMIDTH FLS.CO : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 440 FROM DKK 400; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Adjusted Expense About $63B; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Btc Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc bought 2,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 72,135 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.09 million, up from 69,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.59 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/05/2018 – lnvokana (Canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2018 to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 10/04/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Transaction Was Contemplated in Guidance Provided on Jan. 23; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- 1-DAY ACUVUE Moist for ASTIGMATISM Brand Contact Lenses

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Johnson & Johnson Kickstarts Big Pharma Earnings – Benzinga” on July 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “After Earnings Beat, Wall Street Talks Johnson & Johnson Litigation Risk – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Johnson & Johnson: Getting Attractive As It Sinks Towards $130 – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Grade ‘A’ Retirement Portfolio: Johnson & Johnson Is Added To The Wait List – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $626.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 9,968 shares to 68,861 shares, valued at $10.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 6,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,664 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings.

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24M and $222.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 19,825 shares to 16,462 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 3,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,430 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).