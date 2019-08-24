Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Beech Hill Advisors Lowered Position by $3.40 Million as Shares Rose; As Irobot (IRBT) Valuation Declined, Holder Gvo Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Holding

Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 85.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc sold 33,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 5,860 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $593,000, down from 39,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.17 million shares traded or 23.07% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 09/03/2018 – EXPECT AIRLINES MAY RAISE 1Q GUIDANCE AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Names JPMorgan’s Amanda Norton as Chief Risk Officer; 26/04/2018 – WHITBREAD PLC WTB.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 4470P FROM 4020P; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL MARCH COMPOSITE PMI AT 53.3 VS 54.8 LAST MONTH; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase: $4.7B 1Q Net Share Repurchases; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Norton Was Chief Risk Officer of Consumer and Community Banking at JPMorgan Chase; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Trading Revenue Gains, Driven by Equities: TOPLive; 07/05/2018 – NCR to Participate in Fireside Chat at J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 09/05/2018 – Sprint President & CFO Michel Combes to Speak May 16 at 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Gvo Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Irobot Corp (IRBT) by 34.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gvo Asset Management Ltd sold 14,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.71% . The institutional investor held 27,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 42,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gvo Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Irobot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $63.21. About 1.01 million shares traded or 21.06% up from the average. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has declined 5.03% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.15 – $2.40; 29/05/2018 – iRobot CFO to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 30/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – It’s telling that $IRBT iRoomba is down even when they claim strong earnings; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 19 TO 22 PCT; 24/04/2018 – iRobot 1Q EPS 71c; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT 1Q REV. $217.1M, EST. $214.3M; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Exits Position in iRobot; 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point knows over-hyped drone and robotics companies very well ( $IRBT and $AVAV ). $KTOS is the worse of breed, spending almost nothing on capex and R&D #skeptic #bearish

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 10.91 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

