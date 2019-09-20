Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Peak Asset Management Has Increased Its Stake by $387,945 as Share Price Rose; As Interpublic Group Cos (IPG) Stock Price Declined, New York State Teachers Retirement System Has Increased Its Holding by $310,882

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought 14,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.69% . The institutional investor held 552,419 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.48 million, up from 538,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Interpublic Group Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.32. About 3.09 million shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 3.15% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 27/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP CEO MICHAEL ROTH SAYS HAS NOT SEEN A BIG PULLBACK IN TERMS OF ALLOCATING DOLLARS TO FACEBOOK – CNBC; 15/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Acquires Brazilian Digital Agency Cappuccino, Bolstering Content & Digital Capabilities across Latin America; 24/04/2018 – Interpublic Short-Interest Ratio Rises 64% to 8 Days; 03/05/2018 – McCann Worldgroup Promotes Chris Macdonald And Nannette Dufour; 04/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY FITCH; 04/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COS. TO ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK; 19/03/2018 – James Ward Named President At McCann Detroit; 27/04/2018 – IPG CEO MICHAEL ROTH SAYS WORKING VERY CLOSELY WITH FACEBOOK TO SOLVE SOME PRIVACY ISSUES AFTER RECENT REVELATION OF DATA LEAK – CNBC; 15/05/2018 – McCann Health Wins One Show’s First-Ever Health Best of Discipline Award for Immunity Charm™ Campaign; 27/04/2018 – CARE & McCann Health Launch “Pay the Price” Website for National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 5.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 3,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 73,275 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.19M, up from 69,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $381.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $119.38. About 9.08M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 03/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO SAYS EQUITY MARKET STILL HAS A WAY TO GO; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO DIMON SAYS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION HAS RAISED SOME LEGITIMATE ISSUES ON TRADE, TRUMP DID THE RIGHT THING ON CHINA’S ZTE CORP; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: JPMorgan Chase’s tedious search for new HQ gains hope; 04/04/2018 – FAMILY MEMBERS WERE SEEKING NO MORE THAN $90 MLN FROM JPMORGAN; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Return on Common Equity 15%; 26/04/2018 – AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD AXTA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $32

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lvm Cap Ltd Mi holds 8,434 shares. Terril Brothers invested in 43,002 shares or 1.53% of the stock. Fcg Ltd Liability stated it has 1.04% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ajo LP reported 520,437 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Polaris Greystone Finance Group Inc Lc holds 6,800 shares. Callahan Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 130,659 shares. Graybill Bartz And Assocs invested in 1.74% or 22,680 shares. Vaughan Nelson Inv Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 13,495 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Management Com holds 1.07M shares. Rhenman And Prns Asset Ab holds 0.03% or 2,472 shares in its portfolio. Middleton And Ma invested 2.24% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sawgrass Asset Ltd Liability invested 0.17% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Virtu Fincl Ltd Company stated it has 23,738 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Northeast Consultants Inc reported 2.21% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Rocky Mountain Advisers reported 3,358 shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase declares $0.90 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dimon warns on interest income – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan to get most of Deutsche Bank’s hedge fund business (updated) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “#CryptoCorner: Calibra CEO Defends Libra (NASDAQ: $FB) in Twitter Thread, Deutsche (NYSE: $DB) Bank Joins JPM’s (NYSE: $JPM) IIN, HTC Adds BCH Support on Blockchain Phone – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 41 investors sold IPG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 368.13 million shares or 1.96% less from 375.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Asset Mngmt Co Limited stated it has 72,006 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Montag A Assoc owns 15,300 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 595,157 shares. Carroll Fincl Assoc holds 2 shares. 59,273 were reported by Cibc World. Aqr owns 1.50M shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 0.02% or 60,311 shares in its portfolio. Investec Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Credit Suisse Ag holds 822,258 shares. Chase Counsel stated it has 0.13% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited holds 14,239 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated reported 1.36 million shares stake. Moreover, James Investment Inc has 0.02% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 2.50 million shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Co holds 23,892 shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $399,976 activity. On Tuesday, April 30 THOMAS DAVID M bought $199,988 worth of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) or 8,650 shares.