Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Jupiter Asset Management LTD Cut Its Holding by $28.99 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Humana (HUM) Valuation Rose, Shikiar Asset Management Lifted Position by $1.10 Million

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 53.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 286,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 251,782 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.49 million, down from 538,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $108.72. About 9.07M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – BID CORP – J P MORGAN CHASE & CO DISPOSES STAKE IN CO, ENTIRE BENEFICIAL INTEREST NOW AMOUNTS TO 9.47 PCT FROM 11.40 PCT PREVIOUSLY HELD; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan targets $250 mln for special situations- Bloomberg; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 28/03/2018 – FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE FMEG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 96.1 EUROS FROM 95.6 EUROS; 13/03/2018 – ShareCast: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan to launch business credit card; 15/05/2018 – CalAmp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – TURKEY TREASURY HIRES GOLDMAN, HSBC, JPMORGAN FOR 2028 $ BOND; 21/05/2018 – THE ROHATYN GROUP – ACQUIRED J.P. MORGAN ASIAN INFRASTRUCTURE & RELATED RESOURCES OPPORTUNITY PLATFORM; 17/04/2018 – SMS ASSIST NAMES BECKY LOWE AS NEW CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3 Certs Prlm Rtgs

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 12.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 4,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 37,395 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95 million, up from 33,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $9.18 during the last trading session, reaching $288.82. About 765,998 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 19/03/2018 – LEADING PROXY ADVISORY FIRM ISS RECOMMENDS KINDRED STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” THE TRANSACTION WITH TPG CAPITAL, WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON & STOWE AND HUMANA INC; 23/04/2018 – HUMANA CONSORTIUM IS PURCHASING CURO FOR ABOUT $1.4B; 02/05/2018 – Humana Raises 2019 View To EPS $13.54-EPS $13.94; 23/04/2018 – Humana to Have a 40% Minority Interest in Curo; 24/04/2018 – HUMANA INC – OFFERING CARE PROGRAM FOR HUMANA MEDICARE ADVANTAGE MEMBERS WITH MULTIPLE CHRONIC CONDITIONS IN 7 STATES; 02/05/2018 – HUMANA REPORTS 1Q 2018 FINL RESULTS; RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 EPS; 27/03/2018 – HUMANA AB HUMAN.ST – WINS PROCUREMENT OF RETIREMENT HOME IN STOCKHOLM; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Humana Raises 2018 View To EPS $13.54-EPS $13.94; 28/03/2018 – Humana Announces Completion Of Accelerated Share Repurchase Program; 29/03/2018 – Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; acquisition possible

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase Closes InstaMed Acquisition – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan turns to AI for writing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Editor’s Notebook: JPMorgan’s entry could change banking landscape – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.19 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

