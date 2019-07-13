Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Price Rose While Loews Raised Its Stake; As Gray Television (GTN) Stock Price Rose, Horizon Investment Services Lifted Holding by $337,575

Loews Corp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 61.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 170,193 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.23 million, up from 105,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 10.27M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – MATT ZAMES WAS COO AT JPMORGAN UNTIL LAST YEAR; 29/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Federal Reserve kicks off ‘Volcker Rule’ rewrite; 17/04/2018 – SLT: Securities services revenue boost at JP Morgan Chase; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Has Utilities Plunging by Most in Three Months; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $385 FROM $328; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – DELEK US HOLDINGS INC DK.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $41

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 92.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 16,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,515 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 17,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $18.53. About 1.37 million shares traded or 37.92% up from the average. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 62.38% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Point Port Managers Oh invested 0.05% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Management reported 3,781 shares. Moreover, Teewinot Cap Advisers has 3.43% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 1,998 were accumulated by Mraz Amerine & Assocs. Company Of Oklahoma holds 0% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 3,179 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Scotland Grp Public Limited Co accumulated 0.94% or 46,279 shares. First Citizens Bankshares Com reported 127,031 shares stake. Pitcairn Com reported 0.42% stake. Lynch Assocs In accumulated 0.93% or 27,673 shares. Ccm Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Co stated it has 115,541 shares. Putnam Limited Company accumulated 8.02 million shares. Mirador Ptnrs Lp has invested 1.8% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Icon Advisers invested in 2.19% or 215,332 shares. S&Co reported 0.27% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Forte Capital Limited Liability Adv stated it has 18,948 shares.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. The insider Petno Douglas B sold $1.22M. CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, February 5. BACON ASHLEY sold $599,304 worth of stock. Beer Lori A sold $1.40 million worth of stock or 13,341 shares. $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Scher Peter. Friedman Stacey also sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29.

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Ente by 223,000 shares to 272,112 shares, valued at $4.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc De (NYSE:KMI) by 144,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00M shares, and cut its stake in Avaya Hldgs Corp.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: STZ, C, UBER – Investorplace.com” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “7 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Micron Technology Is Cheap as Chips, For a While Yet – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Goldman Closes Above 210; Breakout Confirmed – Square And Others In Breakout Bonanza – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Crypto News: JPMorgan to Start Trials, IBM Launches New Enterprise Blockchain Platform – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38M and $146.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 30,767 shares to 18,529 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Gray Television, Inc.’s (NYSE:GTN) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ryman Hospitality Properties and Gray Television Announce Joint Venture to Create Premium Content Service for Country Lifestyle Consumers – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gray Renews All ABC Affiliation Agreements NYSE:GTN – GlobeNewswire” on January 09, 2019. More interesting news about Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “GRAY SETS DATE FOR FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL – GlobeNewswire” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gray Sets Date for Second Quarter Earnings Release and Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.