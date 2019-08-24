Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Rench Wealth Management Has Increased Its Holding; As Granite Construction (GVA) Market Value Declined, Agf Investments Lifted Its Stake by $2.15 Million

Rench Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rench Wealth Management Inc bought 3,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 48,371 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, up from 45,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.76 million shares traded or 28.23% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript); 06/03/2018 – Paris to get thousands of jobs due to Brexit – French finance minister; 02/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan developed its blockchain technology called Quorum two years ago for clearing and settling derivatives and cross-border payments; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS EXECUTIVE COMP PLAN APPROVED WITH 93% IN SUPPORT; 20/04/2018 – U.S. banks push mortgage apps as home lending slows; 05/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase CEO is backing President Donald Trump’s efforts to get more favorable trade terms with China and other countries; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC – BOARD RESPONSE TO RECENT ADDITIONAL US SANCTIONS AGAINST RUSSIA; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon plans to offer co-branded credit card to U.S. small-business customers- Bloomberg; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECTS FY2018 FIRMWIDE AVERAGE CORE LOAN GROWTH OF 6-7%, EXCLUDING CIB LOANS; 11/04/2018 – HELLOFRESH SE HFGG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 13 FROM EUR 12

Agf Investments Inc increased its stake in Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) by 99.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The institutional investor held 100,404 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33 million, up from 50,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $27.37. About 538,210 shares traded or 4.40% up from the average. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF THIS CASH DEAL ARE UNDISCLOSED; 23/04/2018 – Granite Announces Planned Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO GRANITE’S 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE BUYS LIQUIFORCE; 03/04/2018 – Granite Acquires LiquiForce; 15/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Announces Date Of Special Meeting For Stockholders To Approve Merger With Granite Construction; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED MERGER DEAL TO ACQUIRE LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO BY GRANITE CONSTRUCTION – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Granite Construction – 04/17/2018 02:09 PM; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Krzeminski Will Continue in Her Role as CFO Until Her Successor Is Appointed

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $278,359 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $151,050 was made by KELSEY DAVID H on Wednesday, August 7. $55,800 worth of stock was bought by Roberts James Hildebrand on Tuesday, August 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold GVA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palouse Cap Management has 0.11% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 3,627 shares. 810,857 are owned by Glenmede Trust Na. Riverhead Cap Management Lc accumulated 0.01% or 8,102 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 68,295 shares stake. 4.35M were reported by Vanguard Group. Quantitative Ltd Liability Corp holds 6,800 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Royal Bancshares Of Canada stated it has 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 240,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Legal And General Group Public Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Bailard reported 6,100 shares. Ancora Limited Liability, Us-based fund reported 9,000 shares. Moody Bancorporation Division reported 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company owns 15,403 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc owns 36,878 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE:LMT) by 1,575 shares to 94,003 shares, valued at $28.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) by 266,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 603,660 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 215,001 shares. Kanawha Cap Management Llc invested in 114,468 shares or 1.63% of the stock. Bailard reported 84,162 shares. Sit Associates Inc holds 251,748 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Independent Inc owns 2.43% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 61,651 shares. Orca Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 12,053 shares or 1.39% of all its holdings. Naples Glob Advsr Ltd Com stated it has 18,094 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Calamos Advsrs Limited Com invested in 1.41M shares. Cadinha & Ltd Liability invested in 181,856 shares or 3.6% of the stock. Deprince Race And Zollo invested in 275,104 shares. Telemus Cap Lc stated it has 60,682 shares. Modera Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.09% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4,657 shares. Sky Investment Grp Lc invested 0.1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Monetary Management holds 1.95% or 48,730 shares in its portfolio. Staley Advisers has 3.52% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

