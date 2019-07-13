Jpmorgan Chase & Company Has Lowered Holding in Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN) by $7.16 Million; As Goodyear Tire Rubber Co (GT) Share Value Declined, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Boosted Stake

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Goodyear Tire Rubber Co (GT) by 120.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought 25,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,300 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $858,000, up from 21,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Goodyear Tire Rubber Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.52B market cap company. The stock increased 3.70% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $15.14. About 2.81 million shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 34.22% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 29/05/2018 – Goodyear Engages Workforce Through Annual Global Week of Volunteering; 25/04/2018 – GT SEES 2018 CAPEX ~$1B, RESTRUCTURING PAYMENTS ~200M: SLIDES; 23/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Announces a New Natural Rubber Procurement Policy That Reflects Commitment to the Responsible Sourcing of Raw Materials; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Backs 2018 Segment Operating Income View of $1.8B-$1.9B, Excluding TireHub Transition; 15/03/2018 Atlanta Bus Chrn: Goodyear picks Atlanta for an ‘operations support’ center (Video); 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – CO EXPECTS TO RECORD MAJORITY OF SHARE OF START-UP COSTS IN OTHER INCOME & EXPENSE DURING FIRST & SECOND QUARTERS OF 2018; 23/03/2018 – Goodyear Names 35th Highway Hero; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Tire Unit Volumes 39M, Down 2.5%; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES AMERICAN TIRE DISTRIBUTORS’ RATINGS, CITING UNSUSTAINABLE CAPITAL STRUCTURE; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO SAYS JV WITH BRIDGESTONE TO BE CALLED TIREHUB LLC

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company sold 477,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8.28M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $131.37 million, down from 8.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Brandywine Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.57B market cap company. It closed at $14.61 lastly. It is down 7.12% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 25/05/2018 – Brandywine Homes Breaks Ground on Saddle Creek, a 9-Acre Community with 28 Single-Family Homes in San Dimas, Calif; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR 32C, EST. 32C; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Trust Narrows 2018 Guidance; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Net $44.3M; 30/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Gated Community Offering 22 Townhomes in Anaheim, Calif; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente, Calif; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brandywine Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDN); 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.2% Position in Portola; 09/03/2018 – Delaware PSC: DNREC’S Division of Parks & Recreation announces change in start date for Rockland entrance to Brandywine Creek

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold GT shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 183.45 million shares or 5.61% less from 194.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md reported 71,263 shares. Us Bancshares De has invested 0% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Walleye Trading Llc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). The Germany-based Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). New York State Teachers Retirement owns 358,185 shares. D E Shaw Company holds 0.07% or 3.03 million shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.05% or 273,781 shares. Zebra Mgmt Ltd Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 23,345 shares. Vertex One Asset Management Inc invested 0.67% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 0.06% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Bancorp Of America De stated it has 0% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co has invested 0% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 533,980 shares. Legal & General Public Limited Company stated it has 1.53M shares. Dnb Asset As reported 20,773 shares stake.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $652,628 activity.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3,500 shares to 118,693 shares, valued at $11.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,836 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

More notable recent The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Fell 13% Today – The Motley Fool” on January 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “United Therapeutics Discontinues PAH Drug After Study Fails – Nasdaq” published on April 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Goodyear Recognized by General Motors and Ford for Excellence in Original Equipment – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “This Stock Has A 4.16% Yield, Sells For Less Than Book, and Insiders Have Been Buying – Nasdaq” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cartier Cuts 5.6 g/t Au over 8.5 m in Zone 5M4 at Chimo Mine – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold BDN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 167.16 million shares or 5.19% more from 158.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 16,673 shares. 758,678 are held by Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Com. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 327,180 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Bank & Trust Tru invested in 459 shares. Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments has invested 0.01% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 23,339 shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated holds 0% or 20 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mycio Wealth Ltd Company has 0.84% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 641,863 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp owns 960 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0.01% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 77,211 shares. First Manhattan Company has invested 0% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Waterfront Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 1.33M shares. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) holds 0.01% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) or 11,467 shares.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $489.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 110,811 shares to 459,586 shares, valued at $58.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 901,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19.77M shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $3.00 million activity.

More notable recent Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brandywine: Patience Is A Virtue – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brandywine: New Developments Will Create A Cash Cow – Seeking Alpha” published on February 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “31 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.