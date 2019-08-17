Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Private Asset Management Decreased Its Stake by $1.15 Million; As Fortinet (FTNT) Valuation Declined, Kepos Capital LP Decreased Its Position by $1.34 Million

Private Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc sold 11,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 166,363 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.84 million, down from 177,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 11.83M shares traded or 2.85% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Stitch Fix Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 26/03/2018 – J.P. Morgan customers will now be able to ask Alexa for the firm’s research reports, according to a report; 10/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN INVESTS IN ACCESSFINTECH, COMMENCING SERIES A FUNDI; 19/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Announces First Major Branch Expansion in Greater Washington; 29/05/2018 – JPM EXPECTS CORE MARKETS ACTIVITY TO BE UP BY SINGLE DIGITS; 16/05/2018 – Presidio Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Intrepid European Adds Erste, Exits Vivendi; 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 26/04/2018 – AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD AXTA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $32

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 19.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 16,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The hedge fund held 68,352 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74 million, down from 84,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $80.66. About 1.07 million shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 30/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Global Managed Security Service Provider Program with New Services Enablement and Technical Support Offerings; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR ADDED FTNT, JACK IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Latest Advanced Endpoint Protection Test Report; 06/04/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.42, REV VIEW $1.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 24C; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 1.6% Position in Fortinet

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: "Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal" on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Refinancing boosts share of mortgage originations – Seeking Alpha" published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "4 Ways To Use Your Credit Rewards – Benzinga" on August 09, 2019.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.08 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $561.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1,427 shares to 16,514 shares, valued at $5.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 2,566 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).