Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake Has Increased by Clark Estates Inc; As Fidus Invt (FDUS) Stock Value Rose, Holder Stepstone Group LP Has Decreased Position by $721,515

Clark Estates Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 12.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 105,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68 million, up from 93,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $335.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $104.82. About 5.37M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 06/03/2018 – CERVED CERV.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 11.66 EUROS FROM 10.88 EUROS; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 07/03/2018 – NKT HOLDING: J.P. MORGAN ASSET HOLDS SHORT POSITION AT 1.37%; 15/05/2018 – Cable One Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $130; 17/05/2018 – DealBreaker: JPMorgan Places Child In Charge Of Childish Cryptocurrencies; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – SRC Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Above 200-D-MA: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades $139 Mn Of Prime Jumbo Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust From 2015 To 2017

Stepstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stepstone Group Lp sold 48,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.66% . The hedge fund held 212,004 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, down from 260,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stepstone Group Lp who had been investing in Fidus Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $356.43M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.57. About 22,765 shares traded. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 12.58% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $645.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,000 shares to 26,000 shares, valued at $30.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 85,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Wg Shaheen Associate Dba Whitney has invested 1.95% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Liability Company reported 2.18% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Perkins Coie Tru Company holds 0.14% or 2,873 shares. Bbva Compass Commercial Bank Inc reported 143,533 shares. Cwm Ltd has invested 0.04% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Beese Fulmer Management Inc invested in 1.24% or 61,893 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.72% or 5.43M shares in its portfolio. Aldebaran Financial invested in 0.41% or 5,701 shares. D L Carlson Inv Gp reported 84,825 shares or 2.51% of all its holdings. Headinvest Llc reported 0.8% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Syntal Cap Lc stated it has 9,207 shares. St Germain D J Incorporated holds 2.08% or 188,948 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corp invested 0.09% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Qci Asset Management Incorporated reported 2.12% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 55,113 shares or 1.1% of the stock.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $102,716 activity. Sherard Shelby E also bought $44,378 worth of Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 5 investors sold FDUS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.29 million shares or 1.64% less from 6.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bb&T Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 80,885 shares or 0% of its portfolio. D E Shaw Company accumulated 20,508 shares. The United Kingdom-based Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). 11,828 were reported by Brown Brothers Harriman. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 5,655 shares. Oppenheimer holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) for 40,968 shares. 35,466 are owned by Optimum. Mackenzie Fincl Corp reported 47,596 shares. Raymond James Fin Ser Incorporated reported 653,974 shares stake. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 567 shares. Raymond James Associates has invested 0.03% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 22,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jane Street Group Limited Com owns 21,035 shares for 0% of their portfolio.