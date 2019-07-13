Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Intact Investment Management Raised Its Holding by $9.17 Million as Share Value Rose; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Valuation Rose, Alpha Cubed Investments Has Upped by $1.65 Million Its Position

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 20,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 245,085 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.80 million, up from 224,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $328.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 5.87 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 14/03/2018 – Oil companies temper Iraq’s dreams of production expansion; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SEES ROCE OF ABOUT 15% IN 2025 AT $60/BBL REAL; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION MEASURES; 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earthquake in Papua New Guinea Cut 1Q Net by $80M; 19/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil buys LNG to chill quake-hit Papua New Guinea project – traders; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI, PETROBRAS TAKE CAMPOS BLOCK 789 FOR BRL 2.8B; 27/04/2018 – Exxon CEO Woods to Break Long-Held Practice of Quarterly Silence; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 07/03/2018 – Turkey says has information that Exxon ship heading for east Mediterranean

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1538.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 90,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79M, up from 5,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 10.27M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/05/2018 – JP Morgan downgrades Shake Shack on valuation, cost structure; 03/04/2018 – Messy Court Fights for JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – TEGNA to Webcast Appearance at J.P. Morgan’s Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 08/05/2018 – JPMorgan Signs Deal With Cardlytics to Use Customer Data on App; 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 11/05/2018 – EXPERIAN PLC EXPN.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1900P FROM 1785P; 07/03/2018 – VisitPay Signs Exclusive Agreement with JPMorgan Chase; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS “REMAIN OPTIMISTIC ABOUT THE POSITIVE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM IN THE U.S. AS BUSINESS SENTIMENT REMAINS UPBEAT”; 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Aguzin Sees Optimistic Investors From Economic Point of View (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beaumont Finance Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co owns 38,680 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Koshinski Asset Mngmt Inc owns 30,188 shares. Contravisory Investment Incorporated invested 0.02% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Guggenheim Cap Limited Com holds 754,352 shares. Anchor Cap Advsrs Ltd Com invested in 0.02% or 14,066 shares. Cape Ann Fincl Bank has invested 1.67% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bell National Bank & Trust reported 42,750 shares. Smith Chas P Assoc Pa Cpas stated it has 3.63% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ancora Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 0.56% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Dupont Capital has 0.36% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Daiwa Sb Invs reported 2,840 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.46% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Northside Management Ltd Company reported 0.22% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Aviance Mngmt Lc has 0.71% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 58,690 shares. Ci Invs Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 93,531 shares.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00 million and $825.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,030 shares to 114,364 shares, valued at $21.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,735 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. $1.96M worth of stock was sold by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29. Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of stock. BACON ASHLEY also sold $599,304 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Sunday, January 13. Petno Douglas B sold $1.22 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. 5,000 shares were bought by CROWN JAMES S, worth $518,950 on Tuesday, February 5. 13,341 shares were sold by Beer Lori A, worth $1.40M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parthenon Limited Co reported 1.08% stake. Capstone Inv Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 92,473 shares. Brinker Capital stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Aspiriant Ltd Liability stated it has 0.25% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 22,806 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund accumulated 1.44% or 65,098 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory holds 0.46% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2.70M shares. Todd Asset Management Limited Liability Com owns 517,324 shares for 1.48% of their portfolio. First Trust Advisors LP invested 0.15% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Round Table Svcs Lc owns 7,764 shares. Moreover, Rathbone Brothers Pcl has 1.02% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Iowa State Bank owns 56,792 shares. Truepoint invested in 3,378 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Miles Capital, a Iowa-based fund reported 5,097 shares.