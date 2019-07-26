Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake Raised by Btim Corp; As Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) Valuation Rose, Columbia Asset Management Decreased Its Holding

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 2,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,797 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68 million, down from 62,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 12.28% or $32.99 during the last trading session, reaching $235.71. About 479,960 shares traded or 129.79% up from the average. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 78.80% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 03/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Gustafson to vice president role; 26/04/2018 – ERIE INDEMNITY CO – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $572.2 MLN VS $399.3 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Erie Insurance names Sheryl Rucker to senior vice president role; 21/04/2018 – DJ Erie Indemnity Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERIE); 25/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Kepperling as Illinois branch manager; 03/04/2018 – Erie Insurance releases police data showing daydreaming #1 on top 10 list of fatal distracted driving behaviors; 27/04/2018 – Erie Insurance Earns Highest Ranking in J.D. Power Insurance Shopping Study; 18/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Palczer to claims vice president role; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Net $65.8M

Btim Corp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 39,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.23M, up from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $116.32. About 8.92M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – CalAmp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE ELECTS MELLODY HOBSON TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; CRANDALL BOWLES TO RETIRE FROM BOARD IN MAY; 31/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 950P FROM 870P; 23/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHANGES CALL ON ECB RATES CITING WEAKER GROWTH; 14/05/2018 – Altice USA Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $1.165B; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS.L – BOARD OF JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC CONFIRMS THAT JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT IS WORKING WITH OFAC TO IMPLEMENT NECESSARY ACTIONS IN ORDER TO BE COMPLIAN…; 15/05/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $185,038 activity. 115 shares were bought by Hudson Brian Arden Sr., worth $20,014.

Columbia Asset Management, which manages about $354.79 million and $374.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 3,100 shares to 5,619 shares, valued at $709,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Haemonetics Corp/Mass (NYSE:HAE) by 32,814 shares to 119,592 shares, valued at $10.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 41,448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,762 shares, and cut its stake in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. On Tuesday, January 29 Petno Douglas B sold $1.22 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 11,659 shares. Shares for $1.96 million were sold by Scher Peter. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 was made by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $1.40 million were sold by Beer Lori A. 18,000 shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L, worth $2.00M.