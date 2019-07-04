Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Has Boosted Its Position by $596,102 as Share Price Rose; As Encana (ECA) Valuation Rose, Twin Focus Capital Partners Upped by $392,763 Its Stake

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 15.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,121 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, up from 37,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $365.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $112.82. About 6.62 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/03/2018 – JPMorgan Tells Clients to Sell Biotech It Helped Take Public; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Russian investment trust working to comply with US sanctions; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Cellular Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: JPMorgan Chase’s Dimon Offers His Stance On Facebook’s Data Scandal; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 22/03/2018 – JP Morgan said to examine spin-off of its blockchain project to win wider adoption; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX INC CCXI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $13; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN IS SET FOR PROBATE COURT HEARING IN DALLAS FRIDAY

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 187.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc bought 56,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,109 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.92. About 11.92 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact With Encana; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA REACHES PACT WITH KEYERA PARTNERSHIP, A UNIT OF KEYERA; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – ENTERED 20-YR INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT AND MIDSTREAM SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH ENCANA; 02/04/2018 – Encana strengthens its condensate-focused growth plan in the Montney with innovative midstream agreement; 28/03/2018 – Encana Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP ECA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $15; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SEES SALES PROCEEDS ABOUT C$39M; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIAL PRESSURE THROUGH 2019; 29/03/2018 – ENCANA CORP SAYS ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 – SEC FILING

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.09 billion and $213.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 11,970 shares to 41,630 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 11,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,300 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 85,828 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $57.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 6,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,091 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. The insider Petno Douglas B sold $1.22 million. HOBSON MELLODY L bought 18,000 shares worth $2.00M. Shares for $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S. 3,022 shares were sold by Friedman Stacey, worth $317,310 on Tuesday, January 29. Scher Peter sold $1.96M worth of stock. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Beer Lori A sold $1.40 million.