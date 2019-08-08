Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Value Rose While Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Upped Stake by $596,102; As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Market Valuation Declined, Schaller Investment Group Has Boosted Holding

Schaller Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 171.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc bought 42,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 67,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $92.38. About 2.00 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. Earnings Call Telephone Number Correction; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES WITH THE U.S. SEC FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED; 07/03/2018 – Steve Scalise: Money Growing on Trees: Dollar Tree Raises Wages, Increase Hours, Expand Maternity Leave Because of Tax Cuts an; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.7 BLN TO $23.12 BLN

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 15.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 43,121 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37M, up from 37,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $108.03. About 16.35M shares traded or 43.62% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/04/2018 – WESTAR ENERGY INC WR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $54; 08/03/2018 – JPM’s Pinto sees possible 40 pct correction in equities – Bloomberg; 25/03/2018 – Relative Value in U.S. Treasuries Not Enough to Tempt JPMorgan; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 18/05/2018 – “I think it’s coming sooner than people probably think,” says Amber Baldet, Former head of J.P. Morgan’s blockchain arm; 05/04/2018 – DIMON ON BREXIT: UNLIKELY BUT POSSIBLE JPM WILL REMAIN AS IT IS; 24/04/2018 – Wash Bus Jrn: JPMorgan Chase vows a regional expansion. Does an acquisition make sense?; 14/05/2018 – William Lyon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Interpublic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 04/04/2018 – Frugal JPMorgan Gearhead Won’t Overpay for Muscle Cars or Bonds

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VFH) by 8,766 shares to 6,049 shares, valued at $390,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 15,113 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 561 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.19 million activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “FreshBooks Announces Strategic Investment from JPMorgan Chase – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “JP Morgan analyst who’s nailed the market sees ‘once in a decade opportunity’ in these stocks – CNBC” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan Chase Earnings Preview: Outperforming Its Peers – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan completes InstaMed purchase – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “4 Online Banks With Daily Balance Notifications – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Different Faces of Dollar General – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy as the Boom Ends – Investorplace.com” published on August 07, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alibaba, Baidu, Blackstone, Comerica, Dollar Tree, GlycoMimetics, IBM, KKR, Target, Whiting Petroleum and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “DLTR Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

