Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Put) (JPM) Shareholder Mendon Capital Advisors Cut Its Holding as Share Value Rose; As Diamondrock Hospitality Co. (DRH) Valuation Declined, Pzena Investment Management Boosted Stake by $931,480

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co. (DRH) by 7.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc bought 93,148 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 1.28 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.84M, up from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.51. About 215,824 shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Put) (JPM) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 24,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 24,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, down from 49,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $109.08. About 3.28M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/03/2018 – GE Is Dow’s Laggard as JPMorgan Casts Doubt on Profit Forecast; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Norton Was Chief Risk Officer of Consumer and Community Banking at JPMorgan Chase; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst to Focus on Shareholder Value; 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67; 15/03/2018 – U.S. judge dismisses currency-rigging claims against big banks; 29/05/2018 – APA HAD JOINED UBS IN JULY AFTER 13 YEARS AT JPMORGAN; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Pays U.K. Female Staff 36% Less Than Male Employees; 13/03/2018 – EQT PARTNERS IS SAID TO HAVE HIRED JPMORGAN FOR HTL-STREFA SALE; 11/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – “There are a lot of people that haven’t been through many things in this youthful industry,” notes Timothy Parton, a portfolio manager at J.P. Morgan

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.22 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54M and $823.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Triumph Bancorp Inc by 123,677 shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $45.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Origin Bancorp Inc by 429,586 shares in the quarter, for a total of 546,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Independent Bk Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX).

