Jpmorgan Chase & Company Holding in Ambac Finl Group (AMBC) Has Lifted by $1.88 Million; As Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) Valuation Declined, Shah Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $7.44 Million

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC) by 44.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 104,689 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 342,565 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21M, up from 237,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Ambac Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $792.31M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $17.41. About 68,755 shares traded. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has declined 9.06% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 30/05/2018 – AMBAC ANNOUNCES THE WISCONSIN OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF INSURANCE DID NOT APPROVE THE SURPLUS NOTE INTEREST PAYMENT DUE ON JUNE 7, 2018; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q EPS $6.70; 05/03/2018 Ambac to Participate in BTIG’s Financial Guarantors Conference; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $110.2M; 05/03/2018 – Ambac to Participate in BTlG’s Financial Guarantors Conference; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Adj EPS $7.22; 08/03/2018 – Ambac Announces Annual Meeting on May 18, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q-End Book Value Per Share $40.70; 15/05/2018 – TCI Fund Management Adds Monsanto, Exits Ambac Financial: 13F

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by 71.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management sold 930,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 371,868 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, down from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.74. About 3.63M shares traded. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 43.81% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 02/05/2018 – 34OU: Deutsche Bank AG: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 23/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO John Stephens Made Comments at Deutsche Bank Conference; 16/04/2018 – CFO SAYS DEUTSCHE BANK FIRST IN THE QUEUE BECAUSE IT IS LARGEST CAPITAL MARKETS BANK UNDER ECB SUPERVISION; 05/03/2018 – REG-Deutsche Bank AG Buy-Back of Securities; 27/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank Is Said to Close Investment-Banking Unit in Brazil; 25/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank gets permission to use Postbank deposits more widely; 07/05/2018 – Halyard at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – TPG RE FINANCE TRUST INC TRTX.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $21; 25/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK: CRUDE PRICES MAY PUSH RBI TO ADVANCE RATE HIKE

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $489.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 88,269 shares to 66,521 shares, valued at $4.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Elastic N V by 118,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 613,602 shares, and cut its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TCP).