Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Dynamic Advisors Solutions Upped Its Holding by $452,379 as Stock Price Rose; As Conocophillips (COP) Share Price Declined, Mufg Americas Holdings Trimmed by $340,956 Its Holding

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc bought 4,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 46,805 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74 million, up from 42,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $109.67. About 5.47 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 02/05/2018 – Cypress to Address 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 15; 11/04/2018 – Philly Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: JPMorgan Chase earns approval to open its first retail branches in Philadelphia; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan working on potential spin-off of main blockchain project; 27/04/2018 – KINIKSA PHARMACEUTICALS LTD SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, JMP SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Economies Adds Antofagasta; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan pushes ECB rate hike forecast to June 2019 after PMI fall; 19/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N – OPENING UP TO 70 NEW BRANCHES, HIRING UP TO 700 NEW EMPLOYEES IN VIRGINIA, MARYLAND AND D.C; 11/05/2018 – POSTE ITALIANE PST.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 9.40 FROM EUR 9.10; 30/03/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #Saudi Crown Prince meets with the heads of JP Morgan Bank and Morgan Stanley in #NewYork ||…; 12/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF Above 50D-MA

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp sold 5,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 120,477 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.04 million, down from 125,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $52.59. About 2.52 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 17/04/2018 – Malaysia’s Kimanis crude supplies to drop in June -traders; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – COMPANY’S 2018 CAPITAL GUIDANCE OF $5.5 BLN IS UNCHANGED; 07/05/2018 – Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 18/05/2018 – BP Is Said in Talks to Take Conoco’s U.K. Field in Swap Deal; 26/04/2018 – Conoco sues to enforce $2 bln award that Venezuela scorns; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES HAS ‘INDUSTRY-LEADING’ POSITION IN LOW OPERATING COSTS; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q EPS 75c; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips profit tops estimates on rising oil prices, cost cuts; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS IS IN TALKS WITH CARIBBEAN OFFICIALS OVER PDVSA; 27/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips’ Outlook Brightens with $5.5 Billion in Spending for 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Llc reported 467,114 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability has 464,794 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Westwood Inc owns 1.95% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.85 million shares. Wendell David Assoc stated it has 4,962 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 1.10 million shares. Torch Wealth Management Limited Liability stated it has 28,578 shares. Greystone Managed Invests Inc reported 149,234 shares. First City Management Inc invested in 17,973 shares or 1.31% of the stock. Pennsylvania Trust Communication has 158,246 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. 229,346 were reported by Bb&T Corporation. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has invested 1.3% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.17% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Nordea Inv invested in 1.16% or 5.50M shares. Wright Investors Ser invested in 2.52% or 61,636 shares. Inv Mngmt Of Virginia Llc holds 0.95% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 39,643 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $530.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 5,425 shares to 7,305 shares, valued at $729,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 12,063 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,377 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

