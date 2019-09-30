Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Thornburg Investment Management Decreased Its Position by $22.04 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Comcast New (CMCSA) Stock Value Declined, Guardian Investment Management Lowered Its Stake by $336,000

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 198,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 4.38 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $489.92 million, down from 4.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $376.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $117.71. About 6.88M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/04/2018 – BUZZ-Slowdown in noninterest-bearing deposits to continue for U.S. banks in 2018 – Moody’s; 24/05/2018 – MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS JOINT BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS, J.P. MORGAN, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan Seeks Majority Stake in China Fund Management Venture; 06/04/2018 – Natl RE Investor: Kushner, CIM to Get $600 Million JPMorgan Loan for Brooklyn Site; 09/05/2018 – GENMAB GEN.CO : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 1250 FROM DKK 1215; 18/03/2018 – PROTECTIONISM POSES RISK TO INFLATION: JPMORGAN’S MARRON; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan Said to Consider Spinning Out Quorum Blockchain Unit; 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS ALL PROPOSALS BY SHAREHOLDERS WERE REJECTED; 16/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $125; RATING OUTPERFORM

Guardian Investment Management decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 132,972 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.62 million, down from 140,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $45.13. About 8.19 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – CMO Today: Comcast’s Sky Bid; CBS-Viacom Deal Teeters on Bob Bakish Role; Mark Read Wants WPP CEO Job; 22/05/2018 – Comcast Announces Nationwide Launch of xFi Pods: A New, Whole-Home Mesh WiFi System; 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER; 21/05/2018 – Britain’s government says it does not intend to refer Comcast’s $30.7 billion takeover offer for Sky to competition authorities; 11/05/2018 – Dimensional Advisors Adds Aptiv, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s cash offer for Fox assets may have difficult tax implications; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Share Repurchases $1.5B; 23/05/2018 – Major shareholder in Fox would back Comcast cash bid for Fox assets; 04/04/2018 – CHARTER, COMCAST & COX TO FORM NEW GROUP TO SELL NATIONAL; 29/05/2018 – NBC News PR: .@DatelineNBC EXCLUSIVE: Andrea Constand breaks her thirteen-year silence on Bill Cosby in a sit-down interview

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 14.85 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Guardian Investment Management, which manages about $230.45 million and $114.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 47,937 shares to 190,000 shares, valued at $5.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “StockBeat: Roku Shares Clobbered as Analyst Says Sell – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Reasons to Hold Your Nose and Buy Roku Stock – Investorplace.com” published on September 27, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Entertainment Stocks Getting Crushed – Investorplace.com” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Management Presents at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Charter Communications Is Furiously Buying Back Its Shares, And Investors Should Follow Suit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sigma Counselors reported 12,367 shares. 28.70 million are held by Boston. B Riley Wealth Inc accumulated 7,345 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Montecito Financial Bank Tru accumulated 5,229 shares. Beese Fulmer Mngmt holds 309,353 shares or 2.48% of its portfolio. Connecticut-based Hartford Inv Mgmt has invested 0.72% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 1.02% or 3.44M shares in its portfolio. Diamond Hill Capital Management Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 6.29M shares. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt, Tennessee-based fund reported 53,121 shares. Stevens Capital Mgmt Lp reported 94,719 shares. Bristol John W And New York invested 2.43% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Korea Invest holds 4.46M shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Schmidt P J Mngmt has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 1.58M are held by Junto Mngmt Limited Partnership. Plante Moran Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.2% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 15,450 shares.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41B and $10.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 272,197 shares to 1.79 million shares, valued at $36.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 54,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Ing Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on September 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “JPMorgan’s Diversified Business Model Should Help Revenues Cross $120 Billion By 2021 – Nasdaq” published on September 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Does FedEx Face A Cyclical Or Structural Problem? – Benzinga” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Ways Fintech Is Set to Start Moving JPM Stock Higher – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan cut at Buckingham on valuation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.