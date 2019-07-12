Jpmorgan Chase & Company Has Trimmed Position in Kennametal (KMT) by $2.25 Million; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Valuation Rose, Holder Westchester Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 24,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 232,256 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.54 million, down from 257,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $57.67. About 3.28M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased its stake in Kennametal Inc (KMT) by 38.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company sold 62,508 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 101,352 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73 million, down from 163,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Kennametal Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.13% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.96. About 499,603 shares traded. Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) has declined 11.99% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KMT News: 01/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Kennametal India Ltd; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Kennametal May Face Pressure, Industry Production Down; 13/03/2018 – KENNAMETAL OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY FITCH; 23/04/2018 – DJ Kennametal Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMT); 16/03/2018 – Kennametal May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Consecutive Gain; 24/05/2018 – Kennametal Names Lorraine Martin To Board Of Directors; 30/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – KENNAMETAL INDIA LTD KENI.BO – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 2 RUPEES PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Kennametal at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Kennametal to Attend Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on May 9, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Ltd Limited Com accumulated 0.09% or 6,282 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Incorporated holds 3.77M shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Bath Savings Tru has invested 0.24% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hartline Investment Corp accumulated 0.47% or 32,995 shares. Spirit Of America Corp New York stated it has 39,150 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. 2.77 million are owned by Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership. Churchill Mngmt Corp has 0.42% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 291,355 shares. The Illinois-based Perritt Capital Mgmt has invested 0.18% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Burney reported 160,846 shares. Architects Inc has 0.06% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Gsa Prtn Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 9,517 shares. Michigan-based Aspen Investment Mgmt has invested 0.76% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Jane Street Grp Ltd invested in 1.63M shares. Allstate Corp holds 0.65% or 444,282 shares. Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 9,934 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.22 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/21/2019: RHT, QCOM, AAPL, FB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Selling Puts on Cisco Systems is a Great Way to Generate Income – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/02/2019: CRNT, CYBE, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “China Could Be a Roadblock in Cisco’s Acacia Acquisition – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: M&A Fuels Stocks; Streaming Wars to Heat Up – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.87 per share. KMT’s profit will be $71.67 million for 10.05 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Kennametal Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.99% EPS growth.

More notable recent Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For May 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For November 5, 2018 – Benzinga” published on November 05, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Kennametal Inc. (KMT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Crash Protection For Honeywell – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Kennametal Inc (KMT) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold KMT shares while 58 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 79.83 million shares or 0.67% less from 80.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 7,500 shares. Cwm Ltd Company reported 194 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 0.03% or 2.51M shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher Com owns 273,811 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Regions reported 0% stake. 300 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards And Comm. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) for 79,891 shares. D E Shaw & Commerce Inc stated it has 9,464 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Foundry Prtn accumulated 327,666 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT). Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Corporation holds 17,474 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp reported 0% in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT). Smithfield Trust has 0% invested in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) for 200 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 411,141 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) for 241,104 shares.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $489.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 350,082 shares to 2.47M shares, valued at $275.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabash Natl Corp (NYSE:WNC) by 417,141 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $70,899 activity.