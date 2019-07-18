Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Value Rose While Horseman Capital Management LTD Lifted Its Holding; As Casella Waste Sys (CWST) Stock Value Rose, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Decreased Its Position

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $114.61. About 2.56 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – JPMORGAN NAMES KARIM BEN REJEB AS CLIENT EXECUTIVE, PARIS: MEMO; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 25% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 15/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – DOCUSIGN INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 02/04/2018 – “Amber is extremely talented and helped build the outstanding team we have today. We respect her desire to start her own venture and we wish her nothing but the best,” a J.P. Morgan spokesperson tells CNBC; 30/05/2018 – LATEST CLIENT SURVEY ON U.S. TREASURIES SHOWS FEWEST NET SHORTS SINCE APRIL 17, 2017 – J.P. MORGAN SURVEY; 26/04/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC PYPL.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $81; 16/05/2018 – Four months ago, Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and J.P. Morgan Chase announced a new partnership to bring down the costs of health care. So far, though, no CEO has stepped up to the plate; 16/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: JPMorgan $Benchmark; 6NC5, 6NC5 FRN, 11NC10

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Casella Waste Sys Inc (CWST) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 13,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 686,285 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.41M, down from 700,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Casella Waste Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $42.81. About 141,560 shares traded. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has risen 55.84% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.41% the S&P500. Some Historical CWST News: 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems 1Q Adj EPS $0.00; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – ALSO, BETHLEHEM RESIDENTS DID NOT VOTE FOR TOWN’S BOARD OF SELECTMEN TO NEGOTIATE NEW LONG-TERM HOST COMMUNITY AGREEMENT WITH NCES; 27/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Pricing of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketed VEDA Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds; 13/04/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 15/03/2018 – Casella Waste at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By First Analysis; 30/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS INC – VEDA BONDS WERE ORIGINALLY ISSUED ON APRIL 4, 2013 AND HAVE A FINAL MATURITY OF APRIL 1, 2036; 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems Sees FY18 Rev $618M-$628M; 20/04/2018 – Casella Waste Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS INC – FAME BONDS HAVE A FINAL MATURITY OF AUGUST 1, 2035

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91 billion and $7.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 131,300 shares to 1.37M shares, valued at $63.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 3,777 shares in the quarter, for a total of 316,399 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Analysts await Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.22 per share. CWST’s profit will be $11.81M for 42.81 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Casella Waste Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,600.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold CWST shares while 44 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 39.36 million shares or 16.07% more from 33.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Portolan Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 1.08% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 41,909 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt holds 0.01% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) or 245,111 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Co Ny reported 22,115 shares stake. Tdam Usa Incorporated reported 10,000 shares. Moreover, Skylands Cap has 1.01% invested in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) for 204,625 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). California Employees Retirement System holds 111,984 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantbot Technology Lp accumulated 6,500 shares. Cookson Peirce & reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Moreover, Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) for 8,623 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd stated it has 0% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Bessemer Grp has invested 0.01% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Boston Advsr Ltd Company has 65,074 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. White Pine Cap Llc accumulated 11,705 shares. Insight 2811 Incorporated stated it has 2,750 shares. Consulate has 0.23% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4,965 shares. 79,453 are owned by Cleararc Cap. Community Fincl Gp Limited Liability holds 0.08% or 2,418 shares. Rothschild Investment Corporation Il stated it has 1.89% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company invested in 0.88% or 33,610 shares. 6,567 are owned by Plancorp Ltd Liability Com. Moreover, Wetherby Asset Management has 0.8% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 63,412 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White has 59,973 shares. First City Capital Mngmt has invested 1.31% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ledyard Comml Bank owns 12,878 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Burt Wealth Advsrs owns 4,185 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. King Luther Cap Mgmt holds 1.77% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2.29 million shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust invested 0.42% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

