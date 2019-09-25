Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position Has Upped by Peak Asset Management Llc; As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stock Rose, Shareholder Bluefin Trading Has Decreased Position by $413,435

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 25.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 37,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 112,415 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.73. About 9.38M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 18/05/2018 – CBC Windsor: BREAKING Caesars employees reject dealAbout 53% of members reject the deal. More to com; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Same-Store Net Rev Declined 2%; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – PARTIES EXPECT TO ANNOUNCE DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS IN COMING WEEKS, TO CONSUMMATE TRANSACTION IN PHASES BY FALL OF 2018; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE BOTH PROPERTIES UNDER TERMS OF LONG-TERM LEASES BETWEEN CO, VICI; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS HOPEFUL JAPAN CASINO IMPLEMENTATION BILL PASSES THIS YR; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 04/04/2018 – Chris Carey Advisors Named “Turnaround Consultant Of The Year”; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Profit Boosted by Tax Law — Earnings Review; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.50 Billion Senior Secured Term Loan; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties, Caesars Expect to Complete Transaction in Phases by the Fall of 2018

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 5.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 3,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 73,275 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.19M, up from 69,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $375.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $117.33. About 11.85 million shares traded or 2.20% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 29/05/2018 – Talos Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-MOVES-JPMorgan names Roddy global co-head of diversified industrials; 14/05/2018 – PayPal Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – BPER EMII.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 5.8 FROM EUR 5.3; 18/05/2018 – Banks will trade cryptocurrency sooner than people think, says fmr. JPMorgan blockchain executive; 06/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters at J.P. Morgan Retail Round-Up Forum Apr 12; 24/04/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF Below 50D-MA; 16/05/2018 – JPMorgan ESG Bonds Analysis for EM Dumps Petrobras, Helps Poland; 24/04/2018 – Axios: Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase are expected to pick the CEO for their health care partnership within…; 22/05/2018 – Qiagen at J.P. Morgan European Health Care Conference Jun 21

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $706.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pinduoduo Inc by 142,511 shares to 403,911 shares, valued at $8.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (ITR) by 51,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,732 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CZR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 677.81 million shares or 7.91% less from 735.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowgrass Partners (Us) Limited Partnership reported 25,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Tig Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 33,730 shares. Falcon Edge Limited Partnership accumulated 2.54M shares. Tortoise Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Principal Finance Group Inc holds 2.56 million shares. Capstone Invest Limited Liability Co has 200,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Llc has invested 0.1% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 0.03% or 406,574 shares. Shapiro Cap Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). M&T Bancorp Corp invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.05% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Vanguard reported 51.66 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 61,820 shares.

