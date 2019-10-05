Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Edge Wealth Management Has Lowered Stake as Stock Value Rose; As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Declined, Financial Engines Advisors Lifted Position by $910,728

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 4,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 102,597 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.46M, down from 106,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $114.62. About 9.14 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/03/2018 – SAUDI PRINCE MET SEPARATELY WITH MORGAN STANLEY, JPM CEOS; 03/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 22/05/2018 – Range Resources at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 09/04/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Fall 30% This Year, JP Morgan Leads; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: JPMorgan mulls spin-off of blockchain project Quorum; 07/05/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 21/03/2018 – RWE AG RWEG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 21 EUROS FROM 18.5 EUROS; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 28/03/2018 – DOCUSIGN INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 92.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc bought 2,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,197 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89M, up from 2,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $375.7. About 1.96M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS DELIVERS FIRST 737 MAX FOR SCAT AIRLINES; 18/05/2018 – CPA, AAL, BA: @StevenCejas Cubana doesn’t operate 737s – so it’s another airline or the wrong type of plane. – ! $CPA $AAL $BA; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO HOPEFUL EX-IM BANK WILL RESTART OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – AVIALL WILL MARKET AND DISTRIBUTE COMPONENTS NEEDED TO SUPPORT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL OF GE T700 ENGINE MODELS; 11/04/2018 – Boeing 737-400F to Offer Greater Flexibility and Support Rapid Growth of Azul’s Cargo Unit; 23/03/2018 – Boeing set to win American wide-body jet order; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 90-DAY PERIOD U.S. IS ALSO REVOKING GENERAL LICENSE 1 AUTHORIZATIONS RELATING TO AIRCRAFT-RELATED EXPORTS TO IRAN; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER ADRS FALL ON REPORT THAT BOEING TIE UP CLOSER; 18/05/2018 – The Chronicle Herald: BREAKING: Boeing 737 crashes in Cuba with 104 passengers aboard; 14/03/2018 – Boeing’s decline comes after a report said President Donald Trump wishes to slap $60 billion of tariffs on Chinese goods

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Trade expert says aerospace-tied tariffs a no-win for Wichita – Wichita Business Journal” on October 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “For Boeing, Ugly Is The New Normal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “737 Max return up to individual countries – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Bloomberg.com and their article: “Boeing Warns U.S.-China Spat Raises New Risk for 787 Dreamliner – Bloomberg” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aramco hires nine banks for IPO top roles – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase Declares Preferred Stock Dividends – Business Wire” published on September 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: AAPL, JPM, SNAP – Investorplace.com” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa: Continued Secular Growth Story And Some Near-Term Tailwinds – Seeking Alpha” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “JP Morgan’s market guru says his ‘once in a decade’ trade is upon us – CNBC” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

