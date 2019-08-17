Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake Raised by Autus Asset Management Llc; As Boeing Co (BA) Share Value Declined, Cornerstone Advisors Has Raised Its Holding by $364,998

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 12.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 6,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 63,015 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38 million, up from 56,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 11.24 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 29/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co; 19/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Ward Says Tariff Discussion Could be ‘Heated’ (Video); 15/05/2018 – U.S. Cellular Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – UNITED AIR MATCHES SPIRIT’S $3 ONE-WAY FARE INCREASE: JPMORGAN; 28/03/2018 – TURKCELL PICKS BNP PARIBAS, HSBC, JP MORGAN FOR 10-YR BOND SALE; 10/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $28; 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN NAMES MARK LEUNG AS CEO OF CHINA; 24/05/2018 – COBHAM PLC COB.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 140P FROM 135P; 02/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: JPMorgan $1b Credit Card ABS, CHAIT 2018-A1; 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN TO DOUBLE RESEARCH COVERAGE OF CHINA-LISTED COMPANIES

Cornerstone Advisors Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 30.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc bought 958 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,094 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, up from 3,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.87 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 22/03/2018 – ANA 9202.T SAYS TO BUY TWO BOEING 777F AIRCRAFT; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 90-DAY PERIOD U.S. WILL REVOKE AUTHORIZATION FOR EXPORT TO IRAN OF COMMERCIAL PASSENGER AIRCRAFT, PARTS AND SERVICES; 06/03/2018 – Boeing lures Hawaiian Airlines from Airbus with new jet order; 18/04/2018 – Southwest focuses on older engines in probe of deadly jet explosion; 13/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N COMMERCIAL DIVISION CEO SAYS STUDYING OPTIONS FOR FURTHER INCREASE IN PRODUCTION OF 737 JET; 08/05/2018 – BOEING: RYANAIR ORDERED 25 AIRCRAFT; UTAIR AVIATION ORDERED 30; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to buy aerospace parts provider KLX; 11/04/2018 – ZIMBABWE BUYS FOUR BOEING 777 AIRCRAFT FROM MALAYSIA AIRLINES; 01/05/2018 – Deal Positions Boeing to Compete and Win in $2.6 Trillion, 10-Year Services Market; 25/04/2018 – Boeing cruises past forecasts, sees no sign of cost trouble

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Yale Corporation owns 1.05% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 259,600 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Lc holds 1.2% or 45,158 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 2.20M shares. 6,502 are owned by Northside Cap Management Limited Liability Com. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.88% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Godsey And Gibb invested 0.05% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Oppenheimer Asset stated it has 641,242 shares. Fincl Counselors holds 1.48% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 344,310 shares. Reik And Com Ltd accumulated 2,722 shares. Capital Planning Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.71% or 22,938 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Service Inc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ironwood Inv Counsel Lc holds 6,703 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Grassi Management holds 2.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 138,803 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca invested in 1.3% or 167,316 shares. West Chester Advsr Incorporated has 3,638 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “2 Analysts Weigh In On Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo And More – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “JPMorgan And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 29 – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan turns to AI for writing – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Refinancing boosts share of mortgage originations – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says investing in people is key to winning – Columbus Business First” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84M and $606.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 2,218 shares to 32,630 shares, valued at $8.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 9,379 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,612 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing 737 Production Choked – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Multi-Billion Charge Sends Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Crisis And Airbus Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Retains Institutional Investor Support – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Steadier Ground As Yields Stabilize, But Aftershocks Can’t Bee Ruled Out – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.