Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position Held by Investment House Llc; As Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Market Value Declined, Holder Sphera Funds Management LTD Has Trimmed Holding

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 39.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.01% . The institutional investor held 83,796 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.18 million, down from 138,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $117.12. About 243,298 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 22/05/2018 – Lupagen & Humanigen to explore point-of-care CAR-T therapy; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $BLUE $CELG BCMA CAR-T focus likely on the 2 deaths; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird Bio and Celgene Corp Enter Into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy Bb2121 in U.S; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird Bio and Celgene Will Shr 50% of U.S. Costs and Profits; 21/03/2018 – Helix BioPharma Corp. Signs Collaboration Agreement With ProMab Biotechnologies to Co-Develop CAR-T for Hematological Malignancies; 17/04/2018 – Obsidian Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data from Regulated Cytokine Programs that Enable CAR-T Therapies with Controllable Functions; 17/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present New Data from LentiGlobinTM Transfusion-Dependent β-Thalassemia and Severe Sickle Cell Disease Clinical Studies at Annual Congress of the European Hematology Association; 30/05/2018 – Legend Announces FDA clearance of IND application on CAR-T immuno-cell therapy for the Treatment of Multiple Myeloma; 14/03/2018 – Cesca’s Device Subsidiary, ThermoGenesis, Expands into CAR-T Related Contract Development and Manufacturing (CDMO) Services; 21/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC BLUE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $209 FROM $152

Investment House Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 476.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc bought 43,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 52,934 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.36 million, up from 9,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $335.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $104.83. About 8.87M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/04/2018 – INDONESIA APPOINST JPMORGAN CHASE AS MAIN DEALER FOR GOVT BONDS; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – WARRANT EXERCISE PRICE WILL BE REDUCED TO $41.696 /SHARE FROM $41.764/SHARE; 20/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $118; 18/04/2018 – IMERYS WORKING WITH JPMORGAN AND ROTHSCHILD ON SALE OF ITS TILES BUSINESS; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Cardlytics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – New Relic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Syntel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: JPMorgan $Benchmark; 6NC5, 6NC5 FRN, 11NC10

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verint Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 114,826 shares to 263,926 shares, valued at $15.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (VSTA) by 548,148 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Glycomimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61M and $925.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 10,200 shares to 111,292 shares, valued at $5.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc by 77,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,465 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.