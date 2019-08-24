Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Position Held by Focused Investors Llc; As Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) Valuation Rose, Holder Palisade Asset Management Lowered Position by $4.35 Million

Palisade Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) by 31.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc sold 17,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 37,113 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.27M, down from 54,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $6.87 during the last trading session, reaching $248.31. About 1.05M shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog; 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789

Focused Investors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 969,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.15M, up from 965,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.17M shares traded or 23.07% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 19/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Goes Below 50-D-MA; 26/04/2018 – NASDAQ INC NDAQ.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $87; 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citigroup Win Top FX Market Share in Greenwich Ranking; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 15% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan Says It’s the Smart Money That’s Been Selling EM Assets; 27/03/2018 – ASR NEDERLAND NV ASRNL.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 34 EUROS FROM 31.80 EUROS; 11/04/2018 – LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LTD LRE.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 690P FROM 650P; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Properties: JPMorgan to Move Into New Washington, D.C., Facility in 2021; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 24% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH SELLS WASHINGTON BUILDING TO JPMORGAN CHASE FOR $140M

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82B and $2.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co. (NYSE:AXP) by 54,700 shares to 1.37M shares, valued at $149.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 137,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.40 million shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 308,922 were accumulated by Moody Natl Bank Trust Division. Nexus Investment Mngmt invested in 4.62% or 308,600 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability accumulated 3,015 shares. Oarsman Capital Incorporated has invested 1.69% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). M Kraus invested in 5,736 shares. Alphamark Advsr Lc owns 2,325 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And holds 0.85% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 123,692 shares. Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership holds 295 shares. Haverford Trust invested in 2.61% or 1.39 million shares. Swift Run Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.22% stake. Concorde Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 3,841 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel owns 194,148 shares. S R Schill Associate reported 0.59% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cap Fund Mgmt Sa holds 124,523 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 783,454 are owned by Voloridge Investment Limited Liability.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Palisade Asset Management Llc, which manages about $645.77M and $631.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 14,038 shares to 96,324 shares, valued at $2.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,922 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

