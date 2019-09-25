Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Price Rose While Spc Financial Has Raised Holding; As Bank Amer (BAC) Share Price Rose, Guardian Investment Management Has Lifted Its Position

Guardian Investment Management increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 33.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management bought 47,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51 million, up from 142,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $269.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $28.94. About 65.05 million shares traded or 15.96% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo, Bank of America CEOs Earn Biggest — Barrons.com; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 11/05/2018 – Teladoc Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Fall 12% This Year, BofA Leads; 05/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Bank of America Continues Expansion in Baltimore County, With Plans to Add Several Hundred Jobs in Hunt Valley; 30/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Brokerage Staffs Up, Robos Target the Rich — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO SAYS BOND TRADING STUNG BY LOWER CLIENT ACTIVITY; 03/05/2018 – BAYER COVESTRO SHARE SALE BOOKS COVERED, TO CLOSE TODAY: BAML; 08/03/2018 – SEC SAYS SETTLED CHARGES WITH MERRILL LYNCH OVER ALLEGED UNREGISTERED SALES OF SECURITIES ON BEHALF OF CHINA-BASED ISSUER -STATEMENT; 14/05/2018 – BioMarin Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Spc Financial Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 180.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc bought 12,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 19,237 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.15 million, up from 6,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $375.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $117.33. About 11.85M shares traded or 2.20% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $88; 15/05/2018 – New York Times Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC – RUSAL REPRESENTED APPROXIMATELY 1% OF COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO AS AT 28 TH FEBRUARY 2018; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 10/04/2018 – ACCESSFINTECH SAYS JPMORGAN CHASE & CO HAS BECOME AN INVESTOR IN ITS SERIES A ROUND INVESTMENT, FINANCIAL TERMS OF WHICH WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 17/04/2018 – JPMORGAN STAKE IN NORWEGIAN DROPS TO 4.49% AFTER SHARE ISSUE; 24/05/2018 – SENIOR PLC SNR.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 365P FROM 335P; 14/03/2018 – ENGIE SA ENGIE.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 17 EUROS FROM 16 EUROS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ajo Ltd Partnership has 0.3% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Charter Tru Commerce stated it has 72,006 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Klingenstein Fields Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.34% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va accumulated 8,915 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Jbf Capital Incorporated holds 0.61% or 30,000 shares. Washington Tru Com holds 405,088 shares. Moller Fincl Serv stated it has 4,756 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Community Bancorp Of Raymore reported 4.06% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Appleton Ma invested in 2.21% or 159,611 shares. Jane Street Gru Lc holds 0.16% or 823,573 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Pettee Investors has 5.45% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 76,797 shares. Iron Financial Ltd Liability has invested 0.71% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wellington Management Grp Llp reported 57.42 million shares or 1.42% of all its holdings. Albion Fincl Gp Ut reported 2% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth owns 13,398 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 267,880 were accumulated by Arlington Value Limited Com. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj owns 158,000 shares. Argyle reported 1.47% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Transamerica Advsrs invested in 141 shares or 0% of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Ma reported 0.17% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pecaut & Company has invested 2.16% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 60,859 were reported by Quantitative Investment Mgmt Ltd. Schwerin Boyle Cap Management has invested 5.8% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards And Co has invested 0.21% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Field Main Comml Bank accumulated 19,651 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Limited reported 0.67% stake. First Business Ser owns 0.07% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 14,115 shares. Headinvest Ltd Com has invested 0.14% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Nwq Inv Mngmt Llc invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Independent Inc has 0.25% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 22,090 shares.

Guardian Investment Management, which manages about $230.45 million and $114.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,000 shares to 132,972 shares, valued at $5.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.