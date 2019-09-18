Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Rose While Lafleur & Godfrey Has Lifted Holding; As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Valuation Rose, Martin Currie LTD Has Lifted by $1.34 Million Its Stake

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 8,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 164,653 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.22M, up from 156,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $157.77. About 1.32 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 18/04/2018 – Automatic Data Board Expands to 12 Directors; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – WINS A CONTRACT IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FOR THE DESIGN AND SUPERVISION OF THE EXTENSION OF SHARJAH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP–Update; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Wages Grow 2.9 Percent Over Past Year, Information Industry Experienced Highest Wage Growth of 5.6 Percent; 13/03/2018 – SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING ADP PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report U.S. Labor Market Continues to Experience Uninterrupted Growth; 13/03/2018 – Pershing Square Capital Management Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. to 7.2%; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce; 02/05/2018 – ADP SEES FY ADJ EPS +16% TO +17%; 05/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 175 EUROS FROM 162 EUROS

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc bought 6,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 157,449 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.60M, up from 151,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $382.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $119.77. About 9.52M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN REACHES SETTLEMENT IN ESTATE CASE WITH $8 BLN VERDICT; 11/04/2018 – JPMorgan addresses ‘exceptions’ to trades; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME OF $8.7 BILLION, OR $2.37 PER SHARE; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan first-quarter profit easily tops expectations; 14/05/2018 – TrueCar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s e-commerce empire will match Walmart sales domestically within the next two to three years, according to J.P. Morgan; 11/04/2018 – JPMorgan sued over fees for cryptocurrency purchases; 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Markets Pull Back Slightly, ADP & BLS This Week – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “An Up-And-Coming Stock With Big-Time Potential – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Automatic Data Processing, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ADP) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 185,330 shares to 3.49M shares, valued at $46.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 51,827 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,039 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Segment Wealth Management Limited Liability owns 34,551 shares. Thomasville Fincl Bank reported 4,433 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. New Jersey-based Condor Mngmt has invested 0.17% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Btr Capital accumulated 5,252 shares. Hudson Valley Advsrs Inc Adv reported 1.03% stake. 11,710 are held by Atlantic Union Retail Bank. Private Advisor Grp Inc Inc Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.14% stake. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 55,188 shares. Oxbow Ltd holds 0.34% or 16,915 shares in its portfolio. Fruth Invest reported 29,549 shares stake. The California-based Phocas has invested 0% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Davenport Communications Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 23,931 shares. 13,500 were accumulated by Icon Advisers. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 10,539 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Liability reported 4,351 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com holds 538,388 shares. Dodge & Cox reported 24.99M shares. Thomas White International Limited holds 13,502 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt LP owns 2,075 shares. First Fincl Bank Of Hutchinson stated it has 2,597 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.46% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Grassi Investment stated it has 2.24% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bailard Inc holds 0.55% or 80,485 shares in its portfolio. Mendel Money Mgmt stated it has 2,225 shares. Dsc Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 117,971 shares or 2.32% of the stock. Redmond Asset Limited Liability Co accumulated 45,495 shares. Alexandria Cap Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.35% or 84,877 shares. 1.16 million were reported by Lazard Asset Mgmt. Buckingham Cap stated it has 82,586 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. Parsons Cap Ri holds 144,889 shares or 1.77% of its portfolio.