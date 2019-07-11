Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Rench Wealth Management Boosted Holding; As Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Shares Rose, Shareholder Valueact Holdings LP Has Decreased by $172.30 Million Its Stake

Rench Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rench Wealth Management Inc bought 3,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,371 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, up from 45,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $113.85. About 750,737 shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS, QTRLY MARKETS REVENUE WAS UP 7% WITH STRONG GROWTH IN EQUITY MARKETS, AND FIXED INCOME MARKETS FLAT; 11/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Follow JPMorgan CFO Marianne Lake’s Analyst Call: TOPLive; 10/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 18/05/2018 – Puma Target Resumed at EUR550 by JPMorgan Cazenove; 07/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 4 (Table); 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – Q18 RESULTS INCLUDED $505 MILLION (PRETAX) MARK-TO-MARKET GAINS; 09/04/2018 – NORSK HYDRO ASA NHY.OL : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO NKR 53.5 FROM NKR 53; 10/04/2018 – JPMORGAN INVESTS IN ACCESSFINTECH, NO TERMS; 11/05/2018 – SendGrid Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 97.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 2.18 million shares as the company’s stock rose 26.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 63,910 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, down from 2.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $97.85. About 1,278 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 49.57% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.14% the S&P500.

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 15.84% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.01 per share. AWI’s profit will be $56.38 million for 20.91 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). State Bank holds 17,420 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Inc accumulated 11,048 shares. Moreover, First Trust Lp has 0% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 22,775 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 133,060 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has 3,018 shares. Gates Management owns 1.49M shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Company holds 45,209 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 597,616 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.76% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Argent stated it has 0.05% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Mufg Americas Holdg Corp accumulated 0% or 231 shares. Piedmont Advisors Incorporated holds 3,081 shares. 189,015 were accumulated by Chicago Equity Partners Llc.

More notable recent Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Housing Stocks to Buy for Renewed Homebuilder Confidence – Investorplace.com” on February 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Armstrong World Industries Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Armstrong World Industries to Acquire Architectural Components Group, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) CEO Vic Grizzle on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Armstrong World Industries, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $160.52 million activity.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. Shares for $599,304 were sold by BACON ASHLEY on Sunday, January 13. Scher Peter sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96M. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Friedman Stacey sold $317,310. Shares for $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S. Another trade for 11,659 shares valued at $1.22 million was made by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. Beer Lori A sold $1.40M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Towercrest Mgmt has invested 0.71% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ulysses Mngmt Llc holds 45,000 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Wealth Architects Ltd reported 7,536 shares. Personal Cap invested in 476,516 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Assetmark stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Zebra Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 3,166 shares. Hbk Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 20,283 shares. Guardian Limited Partnership has invested 0.35% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Morgan Stanley has invested 0.97% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Natixis owns 1.74M shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Liability Co holds 23,007 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Grand Jean Capital holds 1.45% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 35,165 shares. Moreover, Private Asset Mngmt has 3% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Community & Investment Com has 4.23% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 339,191 shares.