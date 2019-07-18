Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Strategic Advisors Has Upped Position; As Applied Matls (AMAT) Stock Value Rose, Alkeon Capital Management Boosted Position

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 1833.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc bought 1.38M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.45 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.52 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.31% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $47.75. About 4.94 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 3,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,930 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, up from 43,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $114.59. About 2.58M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/05/2018 – SendGrid Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY SAYS CO, JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, OTHERS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Former JPMorgan trader charged with conspiring to fix currency prices; 27/03/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 19/04/2018 – Sprint Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3 Certs Prlm Rtgs; 11/05/2018 – Capital Growth Adds JPMorgan, Exits Skechers: 13F

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66 billion and $20.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 6.56M shares to 3.59 million shares, valued at $108.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 11,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.48M shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MELI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement reported 0.14% stake. Arcadia Investment Mngmt Corporation Mi holds 0.01% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 1,000 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Co reported 0.11% stake. Personal Cap accumulated 6,877 shares or 0% of the stock. Todd Asset Management Limited Co has 399,851 shares. Nordea Ab invested in 0.09% or 1.07M shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd, a New Jersey-based fund reported 41,025 shares. Regal Inv Advsrs Ltd reported 52,702 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Global Thematic Prtn Ltd Co has 1.73 million shares. Daiwa Securities Group Inc invested 0.01% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Bluecrest Management Limited holds 0.09% or 59,058 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 93,596 shares. Bellecapital Ltd has 6,200 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc has invested 0.07% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Wesbanco Financial Bank, West Virginia-based fund reported 8,223 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tennessee-based Ftb Incorporated has invested 0.95% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 1.51 million were accumulated by Rothschild And Commerce Asset Us. Holt Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company Dba Holt Ptnrs LP reported 2,803 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr accumulated 31,690 shares. Madison Investment Holdings has 231,556 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Bourgeon Cap Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 3.86% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Stock Yards Fincl Bank holds 198,150 shares. Franklin Street Nc has invested 2.07% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Northpointe Ltd Liability reported 61,603 shares. Westwood Mgmt Corporation Il reported 6,360 shares. Security Financial Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia invested in 2,053 shares. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Liability reported 4,206 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw has invested 1.69% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Clarkston Cap Ptnrs Ltd, a Michigan-based fund reported 2,848 shares. New York-based Brave Warrior Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 10.52% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $258.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Broad Market (SCHB) by 7,679 shares to 278,133 shares, valued at $18.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,000 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. The insider Friedman Stacey sold $317,310. Another trade for 18,679 shares valued at $1.96M was made by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Petno Douglas B sold $1.22 million. 13,341 shares valued at $1.40 million were sold by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29. 5,000 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S.