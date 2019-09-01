Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Price Rose While Rench Wealth Management Lifted by $321,382 Its Stake; As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Boosted Stake

Rench Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rench Wealth Management Inc bought 3,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 48,371 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 45,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 9.66M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 04/04/2018 – FAMILY MEMBERS WERE SEEKING NO MORE THAN $90 MLN FROM JPMORGAN; 16/05/2018 – Virtusa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – FORMER JPMORGAN CHINA CEO DAVID LI NAMED SENIOR CHINA OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – Presidio Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Global Economy Perks Up as Goldman, JPMorgan Predict Rebound; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY EQUITY MARKETS REVENUE WAS $2.0 BILLION, UP 25%; 18/05/2018 – VIVENDI VIV.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 43 EUROS FROM 42 EUROS; 15/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Sanchez Energy Corporation Announces Participation in RBC and JP Morgan Energy Conferences

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 42.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 4,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, up from 9,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – @BeckyQuick JUST IN: Apple CEO Tim Cook comments to CNBC about Berkshire Hathaway’s stake in the tech giant; 27/04/2018 – Apple earnings are a highlight in action-packed week that includes Fed meeting, jobs report; 05/03/2018 – Apple could increase MacBook sales volume with a lower-priced MacBook Air; 02/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Hits Back at `Glib’ Comments by Apple CEO; 21/03/2018 – U.S. investment trusts gobble assets; retirement plans retreat from active funds; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q EPS $2.73; 06/03/2018 – Christian Post: Apple Over-Ear Wireless Headphones Release Date, Specs: Sources Hint Possible Delay; Features And HIgher Price; 04/05/2018 – Apple closes at record high, nabs best week since 2011; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Is Big Fan of Apple’s Buybacks — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 30/04/2018 – Apple’s plan to repatriate $285 billion to US could be a big boost for investors #GlobalCFOCouncil

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Bancshares invested 2.08% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Doheny Asset Management Ca holds 0.52% or 6,054 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na has invested 0.87% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 53,599 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 105,872 shares or 1.74% of the stock. Investment Counsel Inc owns 2,111 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset owns 266,753 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Shelton Capital invested 0.69% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Commercial Bank & Of Newtown invested 0.29% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Manhattan invested in 383,221 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Limited Com holds 49,609 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Cim Invest Mangement Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 20,099 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 3.37 million shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Ltd Liability invested in 8,116 shares. 2,803 are owned by Holt Cap Ltd Llc Dba Holt Cap Prtn L P.

