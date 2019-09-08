Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Matrix Asset Advisors Cut Its Holding by $351,177 as Market Value Rose; As Amgen Com (AMGN) Share Value Rose, Becker Capital Management Has Trimmed by $405,027 Its Position

Becker Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc sold 2,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 104,314 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.82M, down from 106,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $207.73. About 2.39M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners With Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira; 10/03/2018 – NO PRALUENT SAFETY ISSUES ARISE IN MULTI-YEAR TRIAL – RESEARCHERS; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q ADJ. EPS $3.47, EST. $3.21; BOOSTS BOTTOM OF 2018 VIEW; 10/04/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Conference Apr 15; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech’s cardio interloper clears a hurdle with sights on Regeneron, Amgen; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – EMA MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR AIMOVIG IS UNDER REVIEW. NOVARTIS EXPECTS APPROVAL IN EU IN COMING MONTHS; 19/04/2018 – $NVS CEO Vas Narasimhan found his replacement as development chief — at $AMGN John Tsai –; 18/05/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $206; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE OPINION TO ADD RESULTS TO KYPROLIS LABEL; 03/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | anti-EGFRvIII x anti-CD3 bispecific T cell engager antibody construct | N/A | 04/02/2018 | Treatment of glioblastoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold 3,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 270,309 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.36 million, down from 273,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 7.69M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/03/2018 – VISITPAY – AGREEMENT RELATED TO JPMORGAN’S PLAN TO EXTEND RECOURSE FINANCING TO CO’S NEW BALANCE TRANSFER PROGRAM; 19/04/2018 – HOCHSCHILD MINING PLC HOCM.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 27 (Table); 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 27 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3 Certs Prlm Rtgs; 14/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan Sees Asia Investors Exiting Low-Risk Products for Bonds; 21/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – JP Morgan says it knew ex-minister linked to firm in Nigeria oilfield deal; 15/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 13,506 shares to 258,217 shares, valued at $20.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 702,774 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amgen (AMGN) Offers to Acquire Drug Discovery Platform – Nasdaq” on May 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/29/2019: CANF, AZN, IBIO, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Amgen’s Spending Billions to Buy This 1 Drug; Plus Heart Disease Has a New Enemy – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/21/2019: CERC, ALC, ALT, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Fin Ser Lc invested in 0.14% or 46,458 shares. First Utd State Bank invested in 0.88% or 7,539 shares. Moreover, Hartline Invest has 0.56% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 11,313 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.27% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 119,488 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc holds 86,824 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability owns 0.57% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 56,402 shares. Leuthold Limited Liability Corporation holds 24,876 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt owns 16,878 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Woodstock Corp has invested 0.27% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Willingdon Wealth Mngmt holds 0.61% or 13,039 shares. Arrow holds 26,910 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.44% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1.14 million shares. Hsbc Public Llc stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 302,837 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 701,089 shares.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 EPS, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.08B for 15.01 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80M and $585.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 141,869 shares to 304,209 shares, valued at $13.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15,036 shares in the quarter, for a total of 296,876 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Fincl Mngmt reported 76,292 shares. Illinois-based Hedeker Wealth has invested 3.06% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al stated it has 606,093 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. 25,564 are held by Mount Vernon Incorporated Md. Moreover, Quantbot LP has 0.02% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Brookmont Cap Mgmt holds 45,710 shares or 2.85% of its portfolio. 81,134 were accumulated by Ar Asset Mgmt. Bankshares Hapoalim Bm has 0.51% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Rothschild & Asset Us has 1.51 million shares. Legal And General Public Ltd Company holds 19.48M shares. Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 6,616 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 7.62 million shares or 1.77% of its portfolio. Kemper Master Retirement Trust invested 2.76% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Harvey invested in 0.57% or 11,813 shares. 8,690 were accumulated by Greylin Inv Mangement.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will JPMorgan Chase Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” with publication date: August 19, 2019.