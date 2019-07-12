Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Valuation Rose While Thornburg Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $5.57 Million; As American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Increased Position

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 55,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.58M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $463.70 million, down from 4.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $375.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $114.61. About 4.64M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: MOVES-JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 04/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 13/03/2018 – JPMorgan invests in fixed-income data startup; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan reveals UK gender pay gap; 23/05/2018 – JP MORGAN PUSHES BACK ECB RATE HIKE EXPECTATIONS TO JUNE 2019 FROM MARCH 2019 AFTER EURO AREA PMI FALLS; 02/04/2018 – Blockchain executive Amber Baldet to leave JPMorgan; 15/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO DIMON SPEAKS ON BUSINESS ROUNDTABLE CALL; 15/05/2018 – Despegar.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc bought 6,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,783 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, up from 10,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $90.41. About 390,471 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 26.73% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC RAISES COOK 2 REACTOR TO 12% FROM 0%: NRC; 26/04/2018 – AEP STILL SEEKING OKLAHOMA STAFF CONSENT FOR WIND CATCHER PLAN; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE – STRATEGIC AGREEMENT PROVIDES AEP WITH COMPLETE ACCESS TO ORACLE UTILITIES’ APPLICATIONS AND ORACLE ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS; 14/05/2018 – American Electric Power: Smoak Has Been Serving as Interim Pres, Chief Operating Officer for SWEPCO; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181063: Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V.; AEP III Fiesta AIV, L.P; 25/04/2018 – AEP Ohio’s Plan To Enhance Reliability And Build A Smarter Grid Approved By PUCO; 30/05/2018 – GridLiance and Tri-County Electric Cooperative Reach Settlement with AEP on Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project; 16/04/2018 – SWEPCO Announces Louisiana Settlement Supporting Wind Catcher Energy Connection; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS CO, TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE ANNOUNCED THAT THEY SIGNED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41B and $10.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 143,916 shares to 1.28M shares, valued at $82.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 28,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,478 shares, and has risen its stake in Pennymac Mtg Invt Tr (NYSE:PMT).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.35B for 11.24 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth Mngmt has 7,238 shares. South State has invested 1.84% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). New Jersey-based Lord Abbett & Co Llc has invested 1.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Buckingham Capital Mngmt Inc has 0.79% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 227,895 were accumulated by Arvest Comml Bank Trust Division. Somerset Comm stated it has 41,486 shares. Driehaus Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 2,436 shares. Gould Asset Mgmt Ltd Ca has 2,807 shares. Focused Investors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 4.29% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Clarkston Capital Prtnrs Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd accumulated 630,130 shares or 2.28% of the stock. Voya Invest Lc has 0.72% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited invested 0.39% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Johnson Inv Counsel Inc holds 226,574 shares. Natl Pension Service reported 3.21M shares.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. On Tuesday, January 29 Beer Lori A sold $1.40M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 13,341 shares. Scher Peter had sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96 million. 11,659 shares were sold by Petno Douglas B, worth $1.22 million on Tuesday, January 29. On Tuesday, February 5 CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 5,000 shares. Another trade for 3,022 shares valued at $317,310 was sold by Friedman Stacey. BACON ASHLEY also sold $599,304 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Technologies LP owns 59,054 shares. Moreover, Mechanics National Bank Tru Department has 0.09% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Voya Mgmt reported 0.26% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Advisory Network Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4,087 shares. Financial Bank Of Hawaii invested 0.1% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Cognios Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.87% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 11,294 shares. Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 140,871 shares. Excalibur Mgmt Corp has invested 0.4% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Greenleaf, a Michigan-based fund reported 13,455 shares. 100 are held by Highlander Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Capital Fund Mgmt holds 26,949 shares. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Comm Limited has 0.17% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Gateway Inv Advisers Lc owns 490,616 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. 530,958 were accumulated by Amp Ltd.