Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Hayek Kallen Investment Management Lifted Stake; As Altria Group (MO) Stock Declined, Shareholder Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Lowered Stake by $701,100

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 51.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 12,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The hedge fund held 11,800 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $678,000, down from 24,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $43.99. About 4.12M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $3.90 TO $4.03; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.70 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company Submits Modified Risk Tobacco Product Application to FDA; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA FORMS 2 DIVISIONS: CORE TOBACCO, INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PDTS; 26/04/2018 – Altria Sees FY Adj EPS $3.90-Adj EPS $4.03; 22/05/2018 – Altria creates new `core’, `innovative’ tobacco units; 17/05/2018 – Altria Expands $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program to $2 Billio; 18/04/2018 – Altria Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – U.S. SMOKELESS TOBACCO CO – SUBMITTED TO FDA MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PRODUCT APPLICATION FOR COPENHAGEN SNUFF FINE CUT MOIST SMOKELESS TOBACCO PRODUCT

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 39.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 3,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 13,627 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 9,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $363.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $116.68. About 6.49 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO PICK BAML, MS, CREDIT SUISSE, JPMORGAN; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Pinto Sees Possible 40% Equity Correction in 2-3 Yrs; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan first-quarter profit easily tops expectations; 26/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 16/04/2018 – PLURALSIGHT INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, BARCLAYS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 14/05/2018 – JP Morgan submits application for majority-owned China securities business; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: the health care joint venture announced by Berkshire Hathaway, Amazon, and JPMorgan Chase in January is; 28/03/2018 – DOCUSIGN INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 19/04/2018 – Akamai Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemar Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 23,792 shares. Southeast Asset Advsr has invested 0.06% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Acg Wealth reported 1.07% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). American Svcs holds 0.13% or 3,904 shares in its portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt reported 93,632 shares stake. Newman Dignan & Sheerar reported 24,136 shares. Lockheed Martin Mgmt holds 113,200 shares. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability has 39,054 shares. Bankshares Of America Corporation De accumulated 0.91% or 57.75M shares. Tiemann Invest Advsr Ltd Com stated it has 32,239 shares. 146,256 were accumulated by Captrust. Iron Fincl stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 138,271 were accumulated by 10. Strategic Ltd has 46,930 shares for 1.84% of their portfolio. Delta Asset Ltd Liability Company Tn reported 16,729 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Cap Management Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Summit Strategies holds 6,366 shares. Argi Inv Svcs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Great Lakes Llc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Amalgamated Commercial Bank accumulated 283,983 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has 0.11% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Summit Secs Grp Ltd Liability stated it has 0.32% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Verus Financial Ptnrs Inc invested 1.65% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Heritage Investors Mngmt stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Mufg Americas Corp owns 154,191 shares. Portland Global Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 3,717 shares. Cypress Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% stake. 86,038 were reported by Cypress Cap Group. Primecap Mgmt Ca reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Burke & Herbert Financial Bank holds 22,443 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio.