Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Shares Rose While Seizert Capital Partners Upped Its Holding; As Abbvie (ABBV) Shares Declined, Holder Pillar Pacific Capital Management Boosted Its Stake

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 23.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 4,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,594 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, up from 17,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $71.17. About 11.23 million shares traded or 36.57% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/04/2018 – AbbVie Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 05/04/2018 – $21B or bust! AbbVie ensures its blockbuster US marathon on Humira will run into 2023 $ABBV; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie: Tender Offer and Withdrawal Rights Will Expire at Midnight ET May 29, 2018; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ELAGOLIX, WITH LOW-DOSE ADD-BACK THERAPY, REDUCED HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – IMFINZI MET SECOND PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll PACIFIC TRIAL; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the Intl Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Patients With Multiple Myeloma; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 10,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 471,541 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.73M, up from 461,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $112.91. About 5.73 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 21/05/2018 – JPMorgan Positive on Tata Steel on Local Pricing; Likes ’24 Bond; 16/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP IART.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 08/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sponsors 25th Annual Women’s Bond Club Merit Award Dinner; 18/05/2018 – “I think it’s coming sooner than people probably think,” says Amber Baldet, Former head of J.P. Morgan’s blockchain arm; 10/05/2018 – Charter to Participate in J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Drop 27% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 15/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL EIX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. $2.05M worth of stock was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $864.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,574 shares to 97,466 shares, valued at $18.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S A P Ag Adr F Sponsored Adr 1 (NYSE:SAP) by 2,657 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,239 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv holds 0.59% or 10,476 shares. Hillsdale Inv Management Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 6,600 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding Sa reported 0.22% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cheviot Value Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 32,759 shares stake. Edgewood Limited Liability Corporation reported 77,530 shares. Thompson Invest holds 0.95% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 61,753 shares. Compton Inc Ri has invested 0.9% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Saturna Capital invested in 0.96% or 406,578 shares. Hgk Asset Management Inc has 0.15% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 70,632 are owned by Montag A And Assoc Inc. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.4% or 226,845 shares in its portfolio. The Japan-based Nippon Life Insurance Com has invested 0.45% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Lipe Dalton holds 36,070 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.23% or 286,973 shares in its portfolio. Halsey Assocs Ct invested 0.22% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45B and $2.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Inc Com Ser C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 366,909 shares to 2.96 million shares, valued at $75.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Outdoors Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 4,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,286 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. Shares for $1.96 million were sold by Scher Peter. 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. HOBSON MELLODY L also bought $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Thursday, April 18. $1.22 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Petno Douglas B. 13,341 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $1.40 million were sold by Beer Lori A. 5,831 shares were sold by BACON ASHLEY, worth $599,304.