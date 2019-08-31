Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Waters Parkerson & Company Has Upped Holding; As 1Nvidia (NVDA) Valuation Declined, First National Trust Co Lifted by $565,282 Its Holding

First National Trust Co increased its stake in 1Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 16.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 3,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 21,873 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, up from 18,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in 1Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $167.51. About 7.27M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 26/03/2018 – Nvidia Is Surging With Rest of Tech Into Tuesday’s Investor Day; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Deliver Superior Performance and System Density; 17/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition looks set to rock PCs in July; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia reportedly suspends self-driving tests globally; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Leve; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.66; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using Al to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA lnception Connect in Israel; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia’s Chip Software Pushes Deeper Into A.I. Market — Barron’s Blog

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 3,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 376,637 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.13M, up from 372,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 9.66 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/04/2018 – AVANGRID INC AGR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 29/03/2018 – BARRY SNYDER SUED JPMORGAN SECURITIES IN N.Y. THURSDAY; 09/04/2018 – JPM’s Bell Says Tariff Escalation a ‘Lose-Lose’ for Global Economy (Video); 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sponsors 25th Annual Women’s Bond Club Merit Award Dinner; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL MARCH COMPOSITE PMI AT 53.3 VS 54.8 LAST MONTH; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 120.00 FROM USD 119.00; RATING HOLD; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase earnings: $2.37 per share, vs expected EPS of $2.28; 09/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 23/05/2018 – HOMESERVE PLC HSV.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 950P FROM 890P

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Co New York invested in 0.34% or 34,312 shares. Clark Management Gp holds 3,108 shares. Moors And Cabot holds 0.24% or 20,280 shares. Hwg LP stated it has 5,201 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca reported 43,732 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Com stated it has 0.27% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Elm Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1,355 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Limited has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Raymond James Trust Na owns 14,122 shares. 38.06 million were reported by Blackrock. Arcadia Investment Mgmt Mi stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Agf Investments America holds 9,597 shares. Carret Asset Management Limited Liability owns 0.06% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,943 shares. New York-based Richard Bernstein Advisors Lc has invested 0.16% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Lc has 0.03% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 393 shares.

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (BOND) by 4,235 shares to 3,639 shares, valued at $384,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 8,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,664 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rockland Com stated it has 18,093 shares. Waters Parkerson And Co Limited Liability Co owns 376,637 shares for 3.2% of their portfolio. Moreover, Institute For Wealth Management Ltd has 0.52% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 23,583 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa holds 0.28% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 143,990 shares. Stifel Corporation reported 3.61 million shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Buckingham Mngmt Inc reported 1.66% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Oak Assoc Ltd Oh has invested 0.11% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The North Carolina-based Captrust Fincl Advisors has invested 0.6% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi has 290,771 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. City Holding Com owns 0.7% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 24,539 shares. Beese Fulmer Inv Management Inc stated it has 61,893 shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. Natixis reported 1.74M shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. First Financial Bank Of Omaha reported 297,152 shares. First Bancorp Sioux Falls has invested 2.62% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 8,046 were accumulated by Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd Com.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) by 5,071 shares to 297,799 shares, valued at $26.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 10,461 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 408,108 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO).